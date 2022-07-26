Zach Charbonnet Represents UCLA Football on Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

Linebacker Darius Muasau and receiver Jake Bobo made the second team, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson was one of three Bruins to be honorably mentioned.

The 2022 college football season is a month away from kicking off, and the media has officially tabbed the top players in the Pac-12.

The conference announced the preseason All-Pac-12 Teams on Tuesday, a few days ahead of Pac-12 Football Media Day in Los Angeles on Friday. UCLA football had several players earn nods, but far fewer than their crosstown rivals and other top conference foes.

Running back Zach Charbonnet was the Bruins' lone representative on the First Team, while receiver Jake Bobo and linebacker Darius Muasau made the Second Team. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II and safety Stephan Blaylock were honorable mentions, which meant they each earned four or more votes from members of the media.

The six total Bruins who were honored was tied for eighth-most in the conference with Washington. USC led the way with 16 players, while Oregon and Utah had 13 apiece.

Notable outlets that cover UCLA, including the Los Angeles Times and our team at All Bruins, did not participate in the voting process.

Charbonnet is less than a week removed from earning a spot on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, entering him into the race for the nation's top running back honor. The former Michigan transfer, heading into his second season at UCLA, rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 en route to a spot on the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Bobo transferred to Westwood from Duke in December, and he was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list on July 21. In his senior season with the Blue Devils, Bobo made the All-ACC Third Team after racking up 794 yards on 74 receptions.

Muasau also joined the Bruins via the transfer portal this offseason, coming over from Hawaii after making back-to-back All-Mountain West First Teams. Muasau totaled 109 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 2021, and he also made the Butkus Award preseason watch list Monday.

Thompson-Robinson has made the All-Pac-12 Second Team each of the past two years, and he led the entire conference in total touchdowns, total yards per game, total yards per play, passing yards per attempt, adjusted passing yards per attempt, touchdown-to-turnover ratio and passer rating in 2021. The fifth-year signal-caller was named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch lists earlier in July.

Gaines and Blaylock, who are both entering their fifth years with the program, will represent UCLA at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday.

The full preseason All-Pac-12 Teams are listed below:

2022 PRESEASON ALL-PAC-12 CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

RB: Tavion Thomas, Utah

WR: Jordan Addison, USC

WR: Mario Williams, USC

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL: Braeden Daniels, Utah

OL: Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OL: TJ Bass, Oregon

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

First Team Defense

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL: Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DL: Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

DL: Van Fillinger, Utah

LB: Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB: Omar Speights, Oregon State

LB: Jackson Sirmon, California

DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah

DB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

DB: Cole Bishop, Utah

DB: Daniel Scott, California

First Team Specialists

PK: Dean Janikowski, Washington State

P: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

AP/ST: Travis Dye, USC

RS: DJ Taylor, Arizona State

Second Team Offense

QB: Cameron Rising, Utah

RB: Travis Dye, USC

RB: Byron Cardwell, Oregon

WR: Jacob Cowing, Arizona

WR: Jake Bobo, UCLA

TE: Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

OL: Joshua Gray, Oregon State

OL: Brett Neilon, USC

OL: Sataoa Laumea, Utah

OL: Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

OL: LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State

Second Team Defense

DL: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

DL: Junior Tafuna, Utah

DL: Kyon Barrs, Arizona

DL:Brett Johnson, California

LB: Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

LB: Justin Flowe, Oregon

LB: Darius Muasau, UCLA

DB: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

DB:Jaydon Grant, Oregon State

DB: Rejzhon Wright, Oregon State

DB: Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Second Team Specialists

PK: Camden Lewis, Oregon

P: Luke Loecher, Oregon State

AP/ST: Jack Colletto, Oregon State

RS: Gary Bryant Jr., USC

Honorable Mentions

QB: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA , Tanner McKee, Stanford

RB: Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State; Damien Moore, California; E.J. Smith, Stanford

WR: Gary Bryant, Jr., USC; De'Zhaun Stribling, Washington State; Jalen McMillan, Washington; Elijah Higgins, Stanford; Devaughn Vele, Utah

TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

OL: Branson Bragg, Stanford; Jake Levengood, Oregon State; Ryan Walk, Oregon; Matthew Cindric, California; Ben Coleman, California; Walter Rouse, Stanford; Jon Gaines II, UCLA ; Frank Filip, Colorado

DL: Brennan Jackson, Washington State; Popo Aumavae, Oregon; Nick Figueroa, USC; Solomon Byrd, USC; Terrance Lang, Colorado; Jalen Sami, Colorado

LB: Mohamoud Diabate, Utah; Korey Foreman, USC; Kyle Soelle, Arizona State; Levani Damuni, Stanford; Edefuan Olofoshio, Washington; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Oluwafemi Oladejo, California; Carson Bruener, Washington

DB: Armani Marsh, Washington State; Lu-Magia Hearns III, California; JaTravis Broughton, Utah; Bennett Williams, Oregon; Xavion Alford, USC; Stephan Blaylock, UCLA ; Isaiah Lewis, Colorado; Derrick Langford, Washington State, Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona; Jamal Hill, Oregon

PK: Everett Hayes, Oregon State; Dario Longhetto, California

P: Nick Haberer, Washington State; Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

AP/ST: Seven McGee, Oregon; Nick Alftin, California; Giles Jackson, Washington

RS: Brenden Rice, USC; Casey Filkins, Stanford; Nikko Reed, Colorado

