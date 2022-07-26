ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News

By Sam Sachs
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.

Jacksonville is home to the best hospital in the state according to the Florida rankings by U.S. News, but Tampa General Hospital was named third best in the state with multiple specialties ranked nationally for quality.

Tampa General Hospital released a statement after the 2022-2023 top hospitals list was released, highlighting its specialties and high performing procedure rankings.

“To be recognized as a national leader in health care for seven consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment to the world-class clinical excellence delivered by our entire team day after day,” Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said. “Tampa General’s rankings are a reflection of our process of aligning innovation and advanced research to improve the health and well-being of our patients.”

The hospital is ranked in the top 50 in the U.S. for treating ear, nose and throat, diabetes and endocrinology, orthopedics, gastroenterology and GI surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, rehabilitation, and pulmonology and lung surgery.

Here are the top 28 hospitals in Florida, according to U.S. News.

  • 1. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville
  • 2. AdventHealth Orlando
  • TIE – 3. Tampa General Hospital
  • TIE – 3. UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
  • 5. Cleveland Clinic Weston
  • 6. Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • 7. Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater
  • TIE – 8. Baptist Health Baptist Hospital in Miami
  • TIE – 8. Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • TIE – 8. University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower
  • 11. Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • TIE – 12. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers
  • TIE – 12. Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach
  • TIE – 12. St. Joseph’s Hospital-Tampa
  • TIE- 15. Baptist Health South Miami Hospital
  • TIE – 15. Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers
  • TIE – 15. NCH Baker Hospital in Naples
  • TIE – 18. AdventHealth Daytona Beach
  • TIE – 18. Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville
  • TIE – 18. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Becah
  • TIE – 18. Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor
  • TIE – 18. Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines
  • TIE – 18. Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood
  • TIE – 24. Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital
  • TIE – 24. Holy Cross Health-Fort Lauderdale
  • TIE – 24. St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg
  • TIE – 24. Tallahasee Memorial Healthcare
  • TIE – 24. UF Health Jacksonville

Kila Stubbs
2d ago

Orlando health has always been a great Hospital. Last 4 years I have been in Central Florida they have treated and cared for me the best.

Pam Lewis
2d ago

wasn't it Tampa General that cut the wrong leg of someone a few years back.

