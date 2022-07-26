ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WR Julio Jones signing 1-year deal with Bucs, report says

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lozLj_0gtn7DFO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs. Other details of the contract are unknown.

Rays’ Kiermaier, Zunino out for remainder of season

The Bucs reportedly beat out other teams, including the Green Bay Packers to sign the 33 year old.

Jones figures to help replace some the production lost with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski in June.

Jones was one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the last decade, mostly with the Bucs’ NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. He led the league in receiving yards twice and has received All-Pro honors five times.

He is coming off a season with the Tennessee Titans that saw the lowest output of his career, finishing with just 433 yards and one touchdown while battling injuries. The Titans released him in March.

He adds depth to a receiver group that includes Mike Evans, newly-signed Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Chris Godwin who was just cleared to participate in training camp after tearing his ACL last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

2 Delta planes collide near gate at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured in a “low-speed” collision between two planes near a gate at the Miami International Airport, according to a report. WSB-TV in Atlanta reports the incident happened Sunday as one of the planes was leaving for Atlanta and the other was heading to Boston.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Buccaneers Signing Longtime Star Wide Receiver

Tom Brady will have another high-profile wide receiver to throw to this coming season in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are signing 33-year-old Julio Jones, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans but was limited by injuries, posting the worst numbers of his career.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Jones gets surprisingly large contract from Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in wide receiver Julio Jones to shore up the position, but the contract they gave him is a bit surprising. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones will be due a $6 million base salary from the Buccaneers this season. He could make as much as $8 million with incentives.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
WFLA

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Espn#The Green Bay Packers#Titans#Acl#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

St. Pete man breaks into home to kiss woman inside, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a home in Fort Myers to forcibly kiss a woman who was doing laundry. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Shawn Pons, of St. Pete, broke into the woman’s home while she was doing laundry, grabbed her from behind, and tried to forcibly kiss her on the cheek.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
WFLA

WFLA

79K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy