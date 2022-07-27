ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best reactions to England women beating Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final

By Greg Evans
 1 day ago

England's Lionesses have not only reached their first final in 13 years, they've absolutely cruised to it but crushing an otherwise impressive Sweden team by 4 goals to nil.

Despite a shaky start where Sweden almost scored within the first few minutes, England, led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, were incredibly impressive scoring some truly unbelievable goals.

After weathering a storm from the Swedish attack, England's Beth Mead opening the scoring leaving it 1-0 at half-time. However, England looked to be completely reinvigorated after the break and came out all guns blazing with the talismanic Lucy Bronze scoring not long after the break with a header.

The highlight of the evening had to be the third goal from Alessia Russo, who bounced on a rebound with a cheeky backheel that went through the Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl's legs.

The fourth goal which Lindahl was arguably at fault for again, was almost as good as midfielder Fran Kirby lobbed her from outside the box.

Needless to say, England fans were pretty ecstatic with the result.

























Jokes aside this is what it's all about.



England will now face either France or Germany in Sunday's final at Wembley.

