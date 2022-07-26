ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

AAA: Dinwiddie has highest average gas price in the Tri-City area; Prince George the lowest

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WREKR_0gtn72ce00

PETERSBURG — Dinwiddie County has the highest average price for unleaded gasoline, while its neighbor Prince George County has the lowest, according to data released Tuesday by the American Automobile Association.

Meanwhile, gas prices in Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell hovered in the $3.90-$3.99 range, AAA said. But no matter where you live in the Tri-City area, you're paying anywhere from eight to more than 20 cents below the state average.

Overall, average gas prices in Virginia have dropped every day since hitting their high peak of $5.01 on June 12. Part of that, an AAA spokesperson said, has to do with the fact that motorists have restricted their visits to the gas pump now.

"Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less,” Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic said in an email. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike."

In Dinwiddie, AAA recorded the average price for unleaded regular gasoline Tuesday at $4.02 per gallon, tops in the area. Prince George's average gallon price was $3.89.

In the three cities, AAA clocked an average per-gallon price of $3.92 for Colonial Heights, $3.95 for Hopewell and $3.96 for Petersburg.

For comparison purposes with Tri-City area neighbors, Chesterfield County's average price was $3.92 Tuesday, Richmond's was $4.03, Sussex County came in at $4 and Surry County logged $3.90.

Statewide, the average gas price was $4.11, a drop of two cents from the previous day, 16 cents from the same time a week ago, and 61 cents cheaper than at this time in June. The average price still has a ways to go to match the average of $2.97 in July 2021.

The Richmond-Petersburg area is one of five metropolitan areas across Virginia with the average price at $3.99 or below. Gas prices appeared to be the cheapest in Fredericksburg, at $3.83. At its highest in mid-June, Richmond-Petersburg gas price was $4.93 per gallon

AAA calculated the nationwide average gas price at $4.33 per gallon as of Tuesday.

Fuel-tracker website GasBuddy listed a range of Petersburg gas prices from $3.71 at an Amoco station on East Washington Street to $3.89 at five stations.

AAA's Dean said that while the lower gas prices are good news for consumers, the unpredictability of the oil market does not necessarily guarantee the costs will continue to go down.

"The overall situation remains very volatile,” he said.

More from The Progress-Index:

Running a railroad:Colonial Heights attraction: Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum hosts mega train show

The heat is on:We took a bus from one of the hottest places in town to the cooling station

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
City
Colonial Heights, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
Prince George County, VA
Traffic
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Petersburg, VA
NBC12

Crash closes road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash closed a part of a Chesterfield road on Thursday evening. Hopkins Road from Shillcutt to Okehampton is closed in both directions. The closure will be in place for an unknown amount of time. Drivers should plan travel accordingly. NBC12 is working to learn more...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond under building blitz, causing some growing pains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Manchester to downtown, and over in Scott’s Addition, the sounds of construction fill the air. Cranes are hoisted high atop neighborhoods and are transforming in a variety of ways. “There’s so much development happening here so rapidly and that kind of frightens us as...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Metropolitan Areas#Automobile#Aaa Mid Atlantic
foodmanufacturing.com

AeroFarms Announces Expansion of Virginia Operations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced that AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and world leader in indoor vertical farming, will create 66 additional jobs and increase production of freshly grown leafy greens as part of a major operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

4 Virginia tickets win big Mega Millions money, just not the jackpot

RICHMOND, Va. -- While no one won Tuesday night's giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot, four tickets purchased in Virginia each won $10,000, according to Virginia Lottery officials. Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. Four tickets purchased in Virginia matched four of the first five numbers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Royals
WTOP

Va. felon gets additional prison time for buying gun

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man who was released from prison three years ago after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy is going back behind bars for having a gun he bought on the street. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that following a hearing on Wednesday in...
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
665
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy