Shoppers Call This Collagen Cream The ‘Best They Have Ever Used’ for Brightening & Firming Skin

By Taylor Lane
 2 days ago
We’re at the point of summer where it’s too hot to wear heavy moisturizers on our skin. But with all of the extra time outdoors and in the sun, the skin needs some sort of hydration to combat dry and itchy summer issues. If you don’t want to wear heavy products right now but still want to gift your complexion with a dose of hydration, you’re going to want to grab this lightweight moisturizer that’s packed with collagen. According to shoppers, it fades signs of aging, firms, and hydrates the skin.

The collagen cream that Amazon shoppers rave about is DHC’s Astaxanthin Collagen Moisturizer . It brightens, tones, and hydrates simultaneously. The formula contains astaxanthin, an “antioxidant that is considered 6,000 times more powerful than vitamin C ,” according to the brand. Unlike other creams that brighten skin, there are no harsh or floral scents that irritate the skin. The moisturizer also replenishes the skin’s natuural barrier to ensure that it remains hydrated all day.

Aside from its unique ingredients, the collagen-packed moisturizer has a gel to cream-like texture. It’s lightweight and absorbs fast, but nourishes skin much like a night cream.

$29.99, originally $49.00


One shopper said that the cream is the “best I have ever used,” before adding, “After one jar, my skin is smoother and feels good, and I see a difference in softness, texture, and the fine lines look better. It helps stop sunburn too.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote , “I have never gone online to purposely write a review— but this cream is outstanding, and within two weeks of using it, my skin looks remarkable! I usually use a combo of high-end skincare. I am now just using this and a moisturizer with SPF — my skin is back to looking bright & firm. It’s really wonderful, try it!”

If you need a moisturizer that truly does it all, then head to Amazon now and fill your cart with this collagen moisturizer.

