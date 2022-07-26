ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Now Meta wants to change the fabric of time as we know it

By Will McCurdy
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2udj_0gtn61m800
(Image credit: Stas Knop, Pexels)

Meta has proposed doing away with "leap seconds", offering to support an industry effort to stop any future usage of the confusing and potentially dangerous practice.

A leap second is a measure used to combat the long-term slowdown in the Earth’s rotation (opens in new tab), caused by the constant melting and refreezing of ice caps, and the imprecise nature of observed solar time (UT1).

First introduced in 1972, global time watchdog the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (opens in new tab) occasionally elects to add another second to an hour.

Why the move?

"As an industry, we bump into problems whenever a leap second is introduced," Meta production engineer Oleg Obleukhov and Meta research scientist Ahmad Byagowi wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab). "And because it’s such a rare event, it devastates the community every time it happens"

"With a growing demand for clock precision across all industries, the leap second is now causing more damage than good, resulting in disturbances and outages."

Meta also noted that the leap second can be confusing for computers.

Back in 2012, Reddit experienced (opens in new tab) a massive outage because of a leap second; rendering the highly popular website inaccessible for 30 to 40 minutes.

The time change reportedly confused Reddit's high-resolution timer (hrtimer), sparking hyperactivity on the servers, which locked up the machines’ CPUs.

It's not just Reddit that has experienced issues due to the practice.

In 2017, Cloudflare posted a very detailed article (opens in new tab) about the impact of a leap second on their public DNS, claiming the root cause of the bug that affected their DNS service was the belief that time cannot go backward.

To combat these potentially disastrous outages, big tech firms such as Meta and Google have been using a technique called smearing, where the leap second is "smeared" over a longer period of time, or 17 hours in Meta's case.

It's not just Meta that is highly critical of the practice.

The International Telecommunication Union is debating whether or not to end leap seconds and will publish a report on the topic in 2023.

There have been 27 leap seconds added since 1972, and there's a good chance that could be all we ever see.

  • Want to make the best of the seconds that you already have? Check out our guide to the best time management apps

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Google Maps update finally brings amazing tools promised earlier this year

Google has finally rolled out the immersive Google Maps views it promised back in May, along with a few other helpful features for cyclists, and travelers in groups. First announced at the Google I/O 2022 developer conference, immersive views will combine Google Map’s Street View, satellite, and aerial images to create 3D recreations of landmarks. This first iteration of the feature is currently incomplete, but still supports over 100 locations across major cities including London, San Francisco and Tokyo.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time
The Verge

Leap seconds cause chaos for computers — so Meta wants to get rid of them

Since 1972 there have been 27 leap seconds: additional seconds added to the world’s common clock — Coordinated Universal Time or UTC — to account for changes in the Earth’s rate of rotation. Historically, our concept of time is defined as a fraction of the length of the solar day, but as the Earth’s rate of spin is somewhat irregular (slowing and speeding based on various factors) it means solar time and universal time tend to drift apart. So, in order to compensate, we add leap seconds. And this really confuses computers.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Google’s former head says AI is as dangerous as nuclear weapons

Google’s former chief executive Eric Schmidt has called artificial intelligence as dangerous as nuclear weapons. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum earlier this week, Eric Schmidt said that he was “naive about the impact of what we were doing”, but that information is “incredibly powerful” and “government and other institutions should put more pressure on tech to put these things consistent with our values.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Chance of someone being killed by out-of-control Chinese rocket is much higher than it should be, say experts

The chance of someone being killed by the out-of-control Chinese rocket that is currently falling to Earth is much higher than it should be, experts have warned.A Chinese Long March 5B rocket, launched into space over the weekend, is currently dropping back down to Earth. Experts are unable to predict where it will land – or how much damage it might cause when it does.But the chance of it landing somewhere that injures or kills someone this weekend is one-in-1,000 to one-in-230, well above the internationally accepted casualty risk threshold of one-in-10,000, according to the US government funded Aerospace Corp.But the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Russians reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser – an expert explains the technology

Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light. Laser technology has evolved to the point where this type of anti-satellite defense is plausible, though there is limited evidence of any nation successfully testing such a laser. If the Russian government is able to build the laser, it would be capable of shielding a large part of the country from the view of satellites with optical sensors....
EUROPE
Popular Science

Meta thinks its new AI tool can make Wikipedia more accurate

This week, Meta launched a new artificial intelligence model, called Sphere, which is designed to automatically verify Wikipedia citations. Sphere’s knowledge base comes from 134 million web pages. Meta said that it is not partnering with Wikimedia (the non-profit organization that owns wikipedia.com) on this project, which is still...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Apple has now officially ditched Intel silicon for good

Apple has finally removed the last traces of Intel silicon from its Macs. The tech giant's decision to sever the key relationship with the manufacturer was announced (opens in new tab) during CEO Tim Cook's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote address in June 2020, and it's been gradually rolling out the necessary changes every since.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The cheapest robot vacuum sales and deals for July 2022

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Cheap robot vacuum sales are looking particularly worthwhile these days. As the technology powering these automated helpers becomes easier (and cheaper) to utilize, robot vacuum prices are falling and offering better value for money overall. Those days of incredibly expensive Roombas are long gone now, and you'll regularly find budget models available for well under $150 / £150.
ELECTRONICS
Insider

People are leaving hilarious reviews for a giant crab statue that costs $1,500 at Home Depot

There is a massive, 6-foot crab sculpture selling for $1,539 at The Home Depot, and people are confused. According to product details, this colossal crustacean is 6 feet wide, 4.3 feet deep, and 15 inches tall. The garden decor company Design Toscano designed the crab exclusively for Home Depot. The company says it's meant to transform "any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly magnificent."
ANIMALS
TechRadar

Samsung starts shipping 3nm chips - But can it save its Foundry from woes?

Samsung Foundry started the production of 3nm chipsets last month. Yesterday they held a ceremony celebrating the shipment of the first batch of chips. The 3nm chipsets come with a new process completely different from the usual FinFET design. This new process is called Gate All Around or simple GAA. Samsung has been researching this since the early 2000s and was experimenting with the design since 2017. Now they have finally started shipping chips with this technology.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser

If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

43K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy