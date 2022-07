Every NFL team reported for the first week of training camp earlier this week, and many former Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to start the new season. A few Badgers moved to new teams this offseason, including quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and outside linebacker Vince Biegel to the Ravens. There were also quite a few players drafted or signed as undrafted free agents from Wisconsin this year, so it should be an exciting camp for fans to tune into.

