ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Rookie John Metchie III To Miss Debut NFL Season After Leukemia Diagnosis

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

A cancer diagnosis is one of the more unfortunate fates in life that can strike anyone at any time of their development, be it a newborn or a NFL star.

22-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is sadly experiencing what that means after recently being diagnosed with Leukemia, which is expected to also sideline his debut season in the NFL as he gets through recovery.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Metchie III released a statement (seen above) to explain the illness in his own words, officially confirming it as Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia which he thankfully says is “the most curable form of Leukemia.” He also wrote, “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” later stating that his main focus will shift from football to “health and recovery.”

More below on the NFL career thus far of the former University Of Alabama all-star, via ESPN :

“The Texans traded up in the second round, sending three picks to the Cleveland Browns, to select Metchie 44th overall in the 2022 draft.

Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Alabama before tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game in December. Before this diagnosis, he had said he expected to be ready for training camp.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement Sunday that the Crimson Tide football program will be behind Metchie ‘every step of the way’ and that it is ‘a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.'”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’re hoping the Texans hopeful has a speedy recovery, and even outside of the sports realm comes out of this situation with a stronger mindset and greater outlook on life.

We’re rooting for you, champ!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Metchie III (@metchieiii)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Marcus Mariota ‘is the starter’ in Atlanta

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London said that, while the team has a plan for both QBs, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Mariota “is the starter” headed into the 2022 NFL season. (Josh Kendall, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Former Heisman...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Titans Announce They've Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran wide receiver Terry Godwin — waiving WR Juwan Green in response to the move. Godwin, a former Georgia football standout, is entering his fourth NFL season. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers with a seventh-round pick (No. 237 overall) in 2019 but was waived before roster cuts.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Health
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Injured At Practice On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to avoid a serious injury to receiver Anthony Schwartz. Per Cleveland.com's May Kay Cabot, Schwartz walked off the practice field with a left knee injury. He's set to be further evaluated with an MRI or another test. Schwartz didn't appear to be limping on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy