A problem spot for commuters in Orange County will be getting some much needed attention as a four mile section of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway is set for expansion. The expansion and ensuing construction will be on the 55 Freeway, between the 5 and 405 Freeways, in both directions. Caltrans said the 55 Freeway is one of the most congested roadways in California."I mostly end up just getting off on the 5 and taking back roads because I'm stuck there all the time," said commuter Sydney Carlson. "I'm going to be honest. I'm the person who goes to the very end...

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO