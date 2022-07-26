ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Valentino Dixon: Wrongfully convicted of a murder, proved innocence with sketches of Augusta National

By Colin Cody
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3nUE_0gtn3LS200

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – In golf and in life, sometimes you can’t control the negative, but you can still overcome it.

In 1991 Valentino Dixon’s life took an unpredicted turn when he was arrested and wrongfully convicted of murder at a local hangout in hometown of Buffalo, New York.

” 89 witnesses came forward and the person who committed the crime came forward and confessed, all of those people were disregarded. 10 months later, I went to trial with a public defender, he didn’t call any of the witnesses and I was found guilty on all charges,” said Valentino.

He was sentenced to 39 years to life, spending nearly three decades at the Attica Correctional Facility.

” You know as time went on, I realized that God had a plan for me, I didn’t quite know what that plan was but God was sending me signs man, sending me signs to stay strong, focusing on the future even though I was sitting in a prison cell and I was in the worst prison in America.”

From an early age, Valentino knew he had a gift, yet it took him seven years behind bars to find it again. During that time his uncle gave him some advise that would elevate himself as he strived for better.

” My uncle said, hey if you can reclaim your talent, you can reclaim your life, and he says you may have to draw yourself out of prison and I didn’t know what the hell he was talking about when he said that”.

For 13 years and 10 hours a day, no days off, Valentino drew as his life was on the line. He earned the name the ‘Artist in Attica’. He found inner peace and a new love for sketching golf courses, but none of them caught his attention like Augusta National.

” I look at other golf courses and there is no comparison, you know to the color of the dirt to the landscaping, its just the flowers scene, its just so much more than the golf course”, said Valentino as he described his sketch of the 12 hole. “I would like to say me and the 12th hole are one, like we are related, you know each time you spend hundreds of hours just drawing one hole, you know what I am saying, that speaks volumes in itself”.

In 2012, his artwork and his story was featured in Golf Digest in a column by Max Adler called, “Golf Saved My Life”, and from there on, he gained national attention and was able to prove his innocence.

It was everything. I felt that God finally came through, you know and I can’t describe it man, you know like my life could have ended then”

Valentino has know since left New York and resides less than 20 minutes from the Golf Course that he will forever be connected.

” You know I am going to be honest with you, for the first time in my life I have peace, I came down here very hospitable, people are very friendly and it was just different from New York,” he adds.

He has attended one Masters Tournament and has shared his story with some of the greatest golfers of the game, such as Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

” My life’s purpose is to impact as many people as possible, you know to get people to understand
that we just can’t think about ourselves, we have to think about others.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
State
New York State
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy