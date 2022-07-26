ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids soar through the sky at aviation camp

By Holly Morgan
thewashingtondailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty aviation campers at the InnerBanks STEM Center spent Friday morning (July 22) soaring through the sky as part of their graduation from the camp. They learned how to fly a small airplane first through a virtual software program and then a flight simulator. On Friday, with guidance from an instructor...

