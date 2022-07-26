Kids soar through the sky at aviation camp

Traveling with a disability– whether visible or invisible– can require extra effort. Not to mention time, expenditure, and hassle when spaces are not properly accessible to everyone. Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company in North America, is looking to change that. Last week, Six Flags became the world’s first theme park company to introduce a specialized restraint harness that allows guests with physical disabilities. “Six Flags is synonymous with thrills, but safety and inclusivity are the cornerstones of everything we do,” said Jason Freeman, Vice President, Public Safety and Risk Management. “We are proud to implement these key, new safety programs that bring thrills within reach for all guests,” regardless of disability or limitations he added.

TRAVEL ・ 16 HOURS AGO