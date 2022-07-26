South Carolina nurse pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs from nursing home

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged… Read More

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate nurse has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing prescription drugs from a nursing home.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, 37-year-old Kelly Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.

Morgan used her employment status at the Quillen Manor in Fountain Inn to get the controlled substances prescribed to the individuals under the defendants’ care, according to authorities.

The thefts are believed to have happened between October 2019 and June 2020.

Investigators believe Morgan also trafficked the controlled substances, neglected adults and was practicing nursing without being authorized to.

The attorney general’s office said Morgan falsified records for controlled substances and practiced nursing while her license was suspended.

A judge sentenced Morgan to three years in prison, suspended it two years of probation.