Fountain Inn, SC

South Carolina nurse pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs from nursing home

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged… Read More

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate nurse has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing prescription drugs from a nursing home.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, 37-year-old Kelly Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.

Morgan used her employment status at the Quillen Manor in Fountain Inn to get the controlled substances prescribed to the individuals under the defendants’ care, according to authorities.

The thefts are believed to have happened between October 2019 and June 2020.

Investigators believe Morgan also trafficked the controlled substances, neglected adults and was practicing nursing without being authorized to.

The attorney general’s office said Morgan falsified records for controlled substances and practiced nursing while her license was suspended.

A judge sentenced Morgan to three years in prison, suspended it two years of probation.

Comments / 2

Edward
2d ago

Suspended to two years probation. That's a travesty of justice. They just as well close all court houses because they're is no more justice. I would've given her 5 years in prison with no parole !!!

Reply
2
Edna Cagle
2d ago

What a shame those poor old people were suffering because of you!!!🥵

Reply
9
 

