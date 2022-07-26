ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown planner resigns; effort continues for recall election of councilmen

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN — The city of Johnstown, just one mile from the edge of the $20 billion Intel Corporation development , will have to replace its city planner, who has resigned.

Since December, the Johnstown city manager, police chief, finance director, two city council members and a police officer have left, and two more council members face a potential recall election later this year.

Johnstown 'civil war': Could head to ballot with petitions to recall mayor, councilman

Briefs: Johnstown recall petitions rejected

Bailey Morlan, a key person providing information to council at city council meetings, submitted her resignation on July 18, effective Aug. 11. She has been with the city since April 30, 2019, and there have been no disciplinary actions against her.

In her resignation letter to Interim City Manager Jack Liggett and city council, Morlan wrote: “Over the next four weeks, I plan to be in the office and help with the transition in any way I can. I appreciate the opportunities you and council gave me during my time with the city of Johnstown. I wish the city and staff the best moving forward.”

Telephone messages left for Liggett and Mayor Chip Dutcher were not returned by presstime. Liggett was away from the office on vacation.

City Councilman Donald Barnard said, "She's been given an incredible opportunity with another organization. She was very upset. She likes where she's working. She did not leave because of any of the turmoil. We tried to do everything to keep her."

Barnard said Assistant City Manager Sean Staneart, a former mayor, will help fill in while the city searches for a new planner.

“We’re going to miss Bailey, but having Sean to assist, it’s OK,” Barnard said. “He works with Bailey very closely. He’s in tune with everything she’s doing. Sean is very educated and very smart with things in the city.”

Liggett remains the interim city manager, Barnard said. Liggett, the utilities superintendent, took on the added duties when City Manager Jim Lenner left in December. Rusty Smart remains the interim police chief, following the May 6 termination of Abe Haroon. Finance Director Dana Steffan left on July 1.

“I know Johnstown has been a mess, but I think with some changes, things will be better in the future,” Barnard said. “We are looking at putting the right people in place.”

City Council President Marvin Block and Dutcher, who is mayor and council member, could face a recall election later this year. An investigative report for the city stated Block violated the city charter when he attempted to intimidate or pressure Haroon to get rid of a mayor's court clerk/police dispatcher.

At a February council meeting, the spouses of Steffan and Haroon called for Block’s resignation, saying he was spreading false rumors about their spouses having an affair.

The Johnstown group seeking the recall submitted its petitions a second time last week to the council clerk, after the initial petitions were ruled insufficient because Block and Dutcher were less than six months into their term.

Johnstown resident Stephanie Giannini, who previously delivered recall petitions with 332 signatures, delivered petitions with more than 150 signatures for each councilman. Each petition must have valid signatures from at least 95 registered voters in the city to qualify for an election ballot.

Giannini asked for the council members to resign, avoiding the estimated $15,000 cost to the city of an election with nothing else on the ballot.

“This represents the voice of the citizens of Johnstown,” Giannini told council at the July 19 meeting. “We ask again for your prompt resignation. This will save time and money and allow the community to move forward.

“It is time for councilmen Block and Dutcher to get past their egos and step down and do what is best for the city.”

Neither council member commented on Giannini’s request.

Intel plans to build two computer chip manufacturing facilities , called fabs, on land already annexed into New Albany. The company expects production to start in 2025 and employment to reach 3,000, with an average wage of $135,000. The project is also expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. It could be the beginning of a $100 billion investment by the company.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-328-8545

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Johnstown planner resigns; effort continues for recall election of councilmen

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Fair vendors see costs triple amid inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A day at the Ohio State Fair can be pricey for visiting families, but this year, vendors may be the ones bearing the brunt of costs. Some vendors at this year’s fair — many of whom are operating all-day-long on generator power or diesel — said they are paying triple what they did in 2019, largely due to increased fuel costs to get to the fair and the rising price of materials required for their products.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Cheapest Gas in Ohio

Pickaway County – Pickaway County has the cheapest gas prices in the Ohio. For the Sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped dramatically, with the nation’s gas prices dropping 17.4 cents from a week ago with a national average of 4.33 per gallon per gasbuddy.com, in Ohio average is closer to around 4 dollars a gallon, In Pickaway County average gas is closer to around 3.55 per gallon of gas.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market?. Like communities across...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police execute drug raid in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at 68 Vincent Street on Tuesday. According to the Police Department, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun was seized at the residence. Arrested was Dashawn Myers for a felony drug warrant out of Franklin...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
