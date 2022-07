Ghost signs have been found on the side of a wood-paneled building in Lakeview. As workers prepared to renovate the site, and siding was removed from the building, old ads dating back to the 50s were revealed. The building, located at 3609 N. Ravenswood Ave., hid well-preserved advertisements for Shell oil, Ward’s Soft Bun Bread (AKA Wonder Bread), and various car services. The ads date somewhere between 1948 and 1955. These vintage ads were unknowingly preserved by siding which has since been removed from the building. The building itself has cycled through various businesses over the years, going from a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO