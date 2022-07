FAIRBURN, Ga. - The City of Fairburn is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died in a car accident Thursday. Officials say 54-year-old Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree was involved in a car accident in Douglas County and passed away from his injuries. He has been with the City of Fairburn since April 2018 and had previously worked with the city in 2011.

FAIRBURN, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO