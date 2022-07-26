Helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk damaged after strong thunderstorms roll through Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk were toppled during a Tuesday afternoon storm.

A spokesperson from Naval Air Force Atlantic confirmed the helicopters located at Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield following the severe storm.

There were nine helicopters damaged following the storm including MH-60S and MH-53E aircraft. The damages span from broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes.

The MH-60S is a twin-engine helicopter primarily used for missions spanning fleet logistics support, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and anti-ship warfare.

The MH-53E currently has two primary missions; Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) and Navy heavy lift/Vertical Onboard Delivery (VOD).



“The safety of our personnel remains our top priority and initial reports indicate that there are no personnel injuries,” the spokesperson told 10 On Your Side. “First responders and military personnel are on scene to conduct further assessments.”

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer



Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

WAVY photo – Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Courtesy: WAVY viewer

Storm cloud over Elizabeth City, NC on July 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Christopher Stoner)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Downed tree on power lines on Orange Ave near NAS Norfolk, July 26 (WAVY Photo – Ricky Matthews)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake. The warning remained until 4:15 p.m. and residents in the area reported winds of up to 60 mph.

Across Norfolk, police dispatch confirmed a report of a downed tree at Montague Avenue and Pythean Street around 4:40 p.m.

Around 5:20 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue posted photos of a downed tree that landed on top of a car and subsequently blocked traffic on Bennetts Pasture Road.

For the latest weather updates in your area, CLICK HERE .

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.