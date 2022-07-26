SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following a dangerous situation with authorities on Tuesday. The Canon City Police Department shared details on the charges against 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 29-year-old Oleta Witte and 32-year-old Christina Juarez with the public on Thursday. According to police, officers were able to track a man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles to the 900 block of Highway 50 in the Pueblo area on Tuesday. The area is on the north side of Pueblo. Officers followed one of the stolen vehicles to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue in Pueblo and attempted to make contact with the two people inside, Juarez who was driving and Witte who was a passenger.

13 HOURS AGO