ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0gtmzDQg00

(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
ottumwaradio.com

Deputies: Eastern Iowa Man Lied About Veteran Status, Stole Thousands of Dollars

Authorities are seeking an eastern Iowa man who is accused of pretending to be a veteran and stealing thousands of dollars. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a benefit motorcycle ride was held in Mount Pleasant in September 2020 for 45-year-old Christopher Williams of Oxford Junction who claimed to be a veteran. Williams received over $4,500 from the event.
KBUR

Eastern Iowa man allegedly steals thousands of dollars through stolen valor

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an eastern Iowa man who allegedly claimed to be a military veteran to steal thousands of dollars. TV Station KTVO reports that a concerned citizen asked the sheriff’s department to investigate the possible charity fraud in May 2022.
Western Iowa Today

Man, 3 Juveniles Arrested For Breaking Into Mediapolis Pool, Stealing Money

(Mediapolis, IA) — An 18-year-old man and three juveniles have been arrested for breaking into the Mediapolis Community Pool and taking money. Des Moines County deputies say the group climbed over a fence and entered the building Tuesday morning. They took several food items, caused some minor damage, and stole the money that had been left for Wednesday’s opening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Iowa
khqa.com

Alleged stolen valor scam sparks investigation in Henry County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Henry County deputies are searching for an eastern Iowa man who they say falsely claimed to be a veteran of the armed forces to lure people out of thousands of dollars. A concerned citizen asked deputies to investigate the possible charity fraud case in early...
KKTV

3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following a dangerous situation with authorities on Tuesday. The Canon City Police Department shared details on the charges against 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 29-year-old Oleta Witte and 32-year-old Christina Juarez with the public on Thursday. According to police, officers were able to track a man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles to the 900 block of Highway 50 in the Pueblo area on Tuesday. The area is on the north side of Pueblo. Officers followed one of the stolen vehicles to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue in Pueblo and attempted to make contact with the two people inside, Juarez who was driving and Witte who was a passenger.
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Iowa corrections report inmate missing from work release facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate missing from work release Wednesday afternoon. It’s reported Zachary Russell White, 21, didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Tuesday which is required. White is described as 5′7, 191 lbs, and transitioned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WQAD

Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
MUSCATINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

US Senate Hearing Focuses on Shooting Death Of Iowa Patrolman

(Washington, DC) — A U-S Senate hearing on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. Anderson testified that the suspect was waiting for them with a shotgun and, after killing Smith, began making threats to kill them all. Anderson told senators more must be done to protect the police and provide more counseling after attacks like the one he survived. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who invited Anderson to speak at the hearing, says there’s too much hostility toward law enforcement.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for fleeing police, resisting arrest

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for fleeing police. According to a news release, on Friday, July 22nd, at about 7:20 PM, a Henderson County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on US 34 for a traffic violation. The driver,...
BURLINGTON, IA
THV11

Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
FORREST CITY, AR
KAKE TV

I-70 traffic stop nets nearly 100 pounds of meth in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An unusually large seizure of meth began last week as a simple traffic stop for speeding. A search warrant application filed this week seeking access to the driver’s cell phone indicates a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal stopped a vehicle on I-70 Thursday in Lafayette County, about 45 miles east of Kansas City.
iheart.com

Sentencing In Nebraska - Iowa Trafficking Case

A sex trafficker is sentenced in Federal Court in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's office in Nebraska says 34 - year old Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs was sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers between Nebraska and Iowa. Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody to 16 years...
OMAHA, NE
wglr.com

Illinois Men Convicted In Deer Poaching Case

Four men from Illinois have been convicted in Grant County Court of illegal deer poaching over the winter in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone shooting deer after legal hunting hours on December 26, 2021 on County Road K in Woodman Township. Three of the men were from Naperville, Illinois and another was from Plainfield, Illinois;
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KBUR

Lee County Deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi River

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used the department’s new rescue boat to help a stranded family. The Pen City Current reports that at about 10:45 PM Thursday, July 21st, LeeComm was contacted about a family on a pontoon boat floating south on the Mississippi River.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy