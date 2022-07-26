ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Children's Day at the Cecil County Fair

By By Jane Bellmyer
 2 days ago

FAIR HILL — Monday at the Cecil County Fair was Children’s Day, featuring four hours of free activities and lots of give-aways for youngsters.

This year, Cecil County 4-H moved its activities from the Swine Barn to the Stafford Pavilion since that arena was open this year in that time slot. The space became available because the avian flu outbreak canceled the arrival of chickens, ducks, and other poultry for competition.

Under the pavilion, children made pictures with farm stencils, played a food game, made a greenhouse with milkweed pod seeds, made a stick pony and more. The Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile was on site and many of the vendors opened their booths to offer giveaways and treats.

Leland Haught walked through the Home Arts Barn and learned his green pepper had won a blue ribbon in open competition.

“He was hoping for a ribbon so bad,” said Leland’s mom, Kate Haught. “He can’t believe it.”

Sean Haught was proud of his son’s accomplishment.

“He planted it, weeded it and checked on it every day,” Sean said. Leland simply said he was happy to see the blue ribbon resting next to his green pepper.

Jaimee Etheridge from Havre de Grace found joy in every activity. That included getting a pair of wearable cow ears from one of the 4-H booths. She had no trouble getting into the part, mooing loudly.

Outside the goat barn, seated by himself in a chair, Cody Livingston sang country songs without any accompaniment. The 9-year-old from Hartley, Del. just said he likes to sing.

