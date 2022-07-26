More ice cream, coffee headed to Clintonville

The old First Merchants Bank in Clintonville soon is to be running both hot and cold.

A combination Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins is planned for the 3,225-square-foot building, 3245 N. High St.

Brothers Tushar and Yogesh Patel, franchisees of the concept and owners of Atladara High LLC, are converting the bank property .

“We’re looking to open this year, but (with interruptions with the supply chain) it may end up being next year,” Tushar Patel said.

The brothers own nine Dunkin' Donuts, seven of which are combo stores, in central Ohio.

“We’ve been looking for a spot there for a while,” he said of the Clintonville location. “We like it. It’s a great location”.

Because the use is compatible with the C-4 zoning, a rezoning is not necessary, according to documents filed with the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

On July 11, the company filed an alteration building permit with zoning and building services, said the department’s deputy director, Anthony Celebrezze.

It has undergone an initial review and was determined that Atladara High LLC had corrections to make on its building plans, Celebrezze said.

Once the company responds, the building plan reviewer will either issue a second correction letter or approve the project, he said.

Once approved, Atladara High LLC can begin to build the structure, according to Celebrezze.

Basic site work can begin without the building plans being approved, he said.

The existing canopy roof over the drive-thru lanes will be removed and the parking lot will be reconfigured to have additional spaces and a dumpster enclosure, the site plan said.

An additional drive-thru window will be added to the building, according to the site plan.

Atladara Holdings LLC bought the property, built in 1947, on May 20 for $1.3 million, according to records from the Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

Nancy Kuhel, executive director of the Clintonville Business Association, said she believes the combo store will fit in well with the neighborhood.

“It’s great to have people filling empty spaces with things families will like,” she said.

