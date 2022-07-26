Police investigating retail theft from River Avenue Weis Markets

Lycoming Township, Pa. — Police were dispatched to the Weis Markets store at 305 River Avenue, Williamsport on July 19 around 12:40 p.m. for reports of a retail theft.

An investigation is ongoing into the theft of 79 items, including nine gallons of milk, valued at a range of $4.99 to $9.98. Police say the thief also stole multiple cans of sardines, construction paper, and a container of Utz Cheese Balls.

The list of items reported stolen from Weis Markets, 305 River Ave, Loyalsock Twp. From PSP report

Also among the list of items stolen were a ham shank valued at $18.99, three separate packs of steaks totaling $41, a $14 stromboli and $8 hoagies.

In all, Weis Markets reported a loss of $512.

According to Trooper Wiliam Snyder, the items are believed to have been stolen by a single individual on the same date, July 11, between 2:48 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.