24 Brands That Will Give You Extra Discounts with Your Costco Membership July 2022

Costco may be your go-to retailer for things like toilet paper, lots of produce, or shelf-stable bulk items. But do you know all the amazing Costco shopping hacks that can save you money in other ways?

One of these is the Costco Next program, which allows you to get special values on products from Costco providers. As Costco states, the goal of the program is to give members more selection and boost the value of belonging to the warehouse club.

Dozens of brands participate in the program, offering everything from lighting to bar tools and bikes. Check out these brands where you might get special discounts just for being a Costco member.

Philips Hue

Philips Hue allows you to light your home the smart way by connecting your lighting throughout your house. Lights that can be added to the system include smart light bulbs, ceiling lights, outdoor lighting, accessories, and more. This smart lighting changes and creates an atmosphere.

Rabbit

You may recognize the original Rabbit corkscrew, which easily allows you to uncork your favorite bottle of wine. The company also carries other wine and bar accessories like cocktail shakers or a king cube mold for big ice cubes when you go on the rocks.

Priority Bicycles and Sondors Premium Electric Bikes

If you’re using a Costco membership to get a bicycle, you actually have more than one option to choose from. Costco has teamed up with Priority Bicycles, which offers both traditional bikes and electric bikes, and Sondors Premium Electric Bikes. Both offer a variety of bike styles and accessories to meet your biking needs.

Mikasa

You may recognize Mikasa for the company’s dining ware and other home products for your kitchen or table. Check out Mikasa’s large selection of dinnerware, silverware, glasses, and serving dishes for your next big dinner with guests.

Fitz & Floyd

Another great kitchenware company is Fitz & Floyd, which includes dining ware and serving dishes. The company also has a line of figurines that could be a wonderful decoration or gift if you’re looking for something unique.

Disney by Dowdle

Are you a Disney fan who wants something special to decorate your home? Check out Disney by Dowdle for canvas wall murals, framed prints, and limited edition artwork that is sure to satisfy any Disney fan.

Bower & Branch

As warmer temperatures have turned the outdoors green again, it is a good time to update your outdoor landscaping. Check out Bower & Branch for all of your needs, including big trees and evergreens, shrubs, and even perennials to brighten up your home and give it some real curb appeal.

Thomas Kinkade Studios

Thomas Kinkade Studios is well-known for its soft landscapes and calming paintings. For Costco members, the studio has selected some of its pop culture-themed pictures for an extra discount. Check out the studios’ art featuring Disney characters as well as your favorites from Star Wars and Marvel.

Briggs & Riley

If you decide to take advantage of Costco’s travel deals, make sure you’re ready to pack up with Briggs & Riley suitcases. The luggage manufacturer has several different lines for Costco customers, including carry-on suitcases, luggage you can check, laptop bags, garment bags, and even trunks.

Boscia

Get clean with Boscia products. The company’s line of self-care products includes cleansers, masks, and hydration products to keep your skin looking clean and fresh. They might be the perfect products for a self-imposed spa day at home.

Cangshan

Take a slice out of dinner prep with Cangshan cutlery. Your Costco membership can get you a deal on steak knives and knife blocks. And if you’re looking for something sophisticated for a gift, check out Cangshan’s gift sets for someone special.

Trailer Valet

Need help with your trailer? Check out Trailer Valet products, which can help you move a trailer without the use of a towing vehicle. You can also pick up trailer jacks and ball mounts for all your needs.

Anker

We all have devices that need charging, like smartphones and tablets. Anker has your solution, with plenty of charging cables to choose from to replace your old and unusable cables. Anker also offers charging stations, portable chargers, and wireless charging.

Bench

Fill in your closet with clothing items from Bench. The clothing retailer includes tops, pants, hoodies, and special spring collection items as part of its inventory.

Baggallini

If you need a bag, Baggallini probably has one for you. The selection includes everything from mini bags to backpacks to hold whatever you need on your next adventure. Check out their totes and crossbody bags.

Dearfoams

Want a quiet night at home? Curl up with Dearfoams to keep your toes toasty even when it’s cold outside. The retailer has slipper options for both men and women. They also offer women’s shoes if you decide to venture outside.

Giant Art

Try Giant Art to liven up any boring wall in your home. The selection includes abstract art as well as botanical designs, black and white art, and even photographs.

HO Sports

If you’re spending time out on the water this summer, check with HO Sports for all of your needs. The watersports retailer has tubes, floats to lounge in, or paddleboards to head out on the water. And for the more adventurous types, you can also pick up accessories for your water ski.

Klymit

Camping is another great summer activity, and you can grab any number of accessories to rough it in nature with Klymit. Choose from sleeping bags, sleeping pads, and pillows for your tent.

Invicta

Pick the perfect timepiece with Invicta. The company offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s watches that you can choose from with your Costco membership.

SaharaCase

We all have had that one heart-stopping moment as we watch our smartphones or electronics tumble to the ground. Save them with SaharaCase, which has a wide selection of cases for smartphones, tablets, and even earbuds.

SexyModest

Need a fun summer dress or a cute top to wear out? Pick up some clothing items from SexyModest, which includes tops, pants, dresses, and more.

The Learning Journey

Make sure your kids don’t fall behind this summer with educational toys from The Learning Company. Pick up toys that offer STEM play, puzzles, and interactive toys to keep your children learning all summer.

Urban Woodcraft

Think about freshening up your home with items from Urban Woodcraft. Get TV stands, dining room furniture, or bedroom pieces from the retailer. And they have plenty of sliding barn doors if you’re looking for a new way to make your home appealing.

Bottom line

Costco offers many great ways to save at a time when many of us are trying to figure out how to beat inflation. The Costco Next program is an often overlooked way to save even more.

Find deals exclusive to those with a Costco membership. Then, take your savings and head out for some extra fun this summer.