Off duty sheriff's deputy seriously injured in hit and run in Thomasville on Saturday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago


An off duty officer from Guilford County Sheriff’s Department was seriously injured in a hit and run accident in Thomasville on Saturday morning.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Police Office, at approximately 6 a.m. law enforcement and Davidson County emergency personnel responded to Blair Street near Unity Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers determined there had been a head-on collision between two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was lying on the ground outside of their vehicle suffering from a broken leg as a result of the crash. She was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in High Point for treatment.

The victim was identified as Gleidy Rafelina Morel, an off-duty deputy from the Guilford County Sheriff's Department on her way home from work in her personal vehicle.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered the other driver that had allegedly caused the accident had fled the scene on foot just after the crash occurred. The driver was later identified as James Haisson Bethea, 25, of Thomasville.

Law enforcement was able to make contact with him later at his place of employment in High Point. Information released by the Thomasville Police Department said Bethea stated he had swerved to the left to avoid another vehicle and struck Morel’s vehicle that was in the left-hand turn lane.

There was no information provided about why he left the scene of the accident.

Bethea was charged with careless and reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $2,500 bond.

