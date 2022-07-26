Chemung County legislator responds to allegations of racism

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s 14th District Legislator Michael Smith is responding after facing repeated allegations of racism from the County Executive.

In Smith’s response, he said that Moss’s claims of racism and sexism are baseless. The legislator then pointed out several lawsuits and past accusations against Moss, further claiming that Moss has inappropriately used tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money.

“I will no longer allow the relentless false and public attacks on my character, as well as false narratives about the legislature,” Smith’s response read. “The time has come to lay out the facts… they show a pattern by Chris Moss of smearing perceived political enemies, using allegations of racism as retaliation, and endless litigation.”

Among his counter-accusations, Smith said that Moss and the County Legislature were involved in a $100,000 lawsuit regarding Moss’ firing of the legislature’s attorney in 2019. He also claimed that Moss used $20,000 of taxpayer dollars to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by former Deputy County Executive Mike Krusen.

Smith further accused Moss of walking back his promise of salary cuts for elected officials that were supposedly going to save over $91,000 in taxpayer money. After the cuts were made, the 2022 budget proposed by Moss attempted to restore those cuts, including his own. When the legislature denied increases to his salary, Smith says Moss accused the legislature of racism and ageism.

The rebuttal also sheds light on a complaint filed by the Chemung County Corrections Officers Union of “workplace harassment,” against Moss, in regards to two women and a person of color. Smith adds that Moss also spent taxpayer money in preventing the investigator of that event, Bryan Maggs, from serving as the legislature’s attorney.

Smith ends his essay with a call for Moss, “to stop playing political games and focus on the critical issues facing Chemung County.”

Smith’s full response can be read below:

Chemung County District 14 Legislator Michael Smith Rebuttal by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

