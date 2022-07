Mequon, Wis – After sweeping the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at home the last two days, the Chinooks had trouble with a revamped Green Bay team during their doubleheader Wednesday. Lakeshore dropped their second game of the day after losing game one this morning, getting swept by the Rockers and losing 6-5. The Chinooks will have to play catch up as the Rockers used Wednesday to give themselves some temporary distance in the standings.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO