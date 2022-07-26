Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: 10 CBD Oil Brands to De-Stress In 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions in the United States. Stress and anxiety are the body’s natural responses to change and danger. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 40 million Americans have an anxiety disorder.

For some individuals, generalized anxiety disorder can get in the way of everyday tasks such as school or work. Even those who don’t suffer from an anxiety disorder experience stress at some point in their life.

For those moments when life gets too overwhelming, CBD oils are an excellent and natural option for promoting calmness and controlling your anxiety. But with hundreds of CBD brands available, it can be hard to vet which are worth trying. To help you find the perfect CBD oil, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite CBD oil for anxiety.

Best overall CBD oil for anxiety: Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture

Runner up: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

Best broad spectrum: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Best for daily stress: Bloom Essential Calming Tincture

Best CBD and CBN blend: CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

Highest Potency: Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Drops

Best for Social Outings: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Best for nighttime anxiety: Slumber 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD and CBN Tincture

Most affordable: Just CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Best vegan oil: Joy Organics Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture

Best CBD oil for anxiety disorders and stress

Don’t bring added stress or anxiety to your life trying to find the right CBD. We rounded up our favorites to help you find the perfect CBD oil for you.

Best overall CBD oil for anxiety: Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture

Help settle your anxiety with Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture. Koi’s mission is to set the standard for quality CBD. Koi infuses all products with USA-grown hemp to ensure full traceability from start to finish. This CBD oil uses a blend of natural flavored oils and ingredients with broad spectrum hemp extract along with naturally occurring CBD and other phytocannabinoids.

The company is a proponent of quality, safety and consistency, as well as responsible farming, extraction and distribution — so you can feel confident knowing you’re getting safe and effective CBD oil.

Product Features: The Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture is a broad spectrum oil that comes in orange and strawberry flavors. You can choose from bottles with 200mg, 500mg, 1000mg or 2000mg of CBD, ranging in price from $29.99 to $124.99.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Made with natural ingredients and USA-grown hemp

30-day guarantee

Cons:

Only ships domestically

What customers say: Customers give Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say they love the flavors and price and find the product highly effective in reducing stress and promoting better sleep.

Cornbread

If your stress and anxiety keep you up at night, try the Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil.

Cornbread’s USDA organic CBD oil comes from Kentucky-grown hemp flower and contains up to 2mg of THC. You know you’re getting the best full-spectrum CBD with no flavorings or preservatives, only vegan and non-GMO ingredients to help ease your anxiety.

Product Features: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil is a full spectrum CBD with up to 30mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per serving. You can choose from bottles with 375mg, 750mg or 1500 mg of CBD, ranging in price from $34.99 to $109.99

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

USDA organic

30-day guarantee

Cons:

No flavors

What customers say: Customers give Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil 4.3 stars out of 5. People rave about the quality of the product and how effectively it works to reduce daily stress and anxiety to promote a better night of sleep.

Green Roads

Highly stressful career or feeling anxious about your work/life balance? Try the Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil. Green Roads doesn’t just want you to get through the day; they want you to own it by taking control of your stress with CBD.

Their medium-strength CBD oil is a proprietary, pharmacist-formulated blend containing up to 25mg of supportive, soothing CBD per dose.

Product Features: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil contains up to 50mg of CBD per dose and comes in original, Apple Kiwi Bliss and Mint Breeze flavors. Bottles come in 750mg or 1500mg of CBD and sell for $69.99to $109.99.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Pharmacist formulated

No artificial colors or flavors

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

No guarantee policy

What customers say: Customers give Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil4.8 out of 5 stars. People agree that this broad spectrum CBD helps them stay relaxed throughout the day to complete daily tasks.

Bloom

Cultivate a calm that lasts with Bloom Essential Calming Tincture. Bloom’s mission is to empower individuals to live happier and healthier life through hemp. Their organic hemp oil uses lavender and lemon balm to enhance stress-relieving properties.

It also contains natural sleep aids like hops, California poppy, and terpenes to ease your body and mind into a deep sleep every night.

Product Features: Bloom Essential Calming Tincture contains 43mg of CBD per serving. It comes in a bottle with 1200mg of CBD per dose for $64.99.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

30-day money-back guarantee

Doctor-formulated

Cons:

It only comes in a lavender flavor

What customers say: Customers give Bloom Essential Calming Tincture 5 out of 5 stars. Buyers agree that this calming CBD oil is an excellent way to unwind after a long day. In addition to helping customers feel less stressed, many users also find they’re falling asleep faster and sleeping longer.

CBDfx

Bring a sense of calm back to your day with CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture. CBDfx delivers pure and effective CBD oil using organic ingredients so you can experience the full benefits of CBD.

Their full spectrum CBD is a curated blend of calming terpenes with up to 6000mg of CBD and 300mg of CBN per bottle for the ultimate stress reducer.

Product Features: CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture is a full-spectrum CBD oil with up to 300mg of CBN per bottle. You can choose from bottles with 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, 4000mg, or 6000mg of CBD, ranging in price from $39.99-$199.99.

Pros:

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

USA-made

60-day guarantee

Cons:

No subscription pricing is available

What customers say: Customers give CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture4.8 out of 5 stars. Many users say this is their top choice for helping them navigate stressful situations. It’s also a favorite among buyers for assisting them to enjoy a more restful night of sleep.

Zatural

If you’re looking for the highest potency possible in a CBD, try the Zatural Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Drops. Naturopathic doctor MaryAnn Stanger started Zatural because she wanted to offer patients quality therapeutic products made with natural ingredients.

They create all their products, including their oils, free of harmful chemicals and additives. Their broad-spectrum CBD oil provides fast-acting relief for increased wellness and vitality and is a favorite among Zatural customers.

Product Features: Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Drops range in strength from 300mg to 12,000mgof CBD. You can choose natural, sweet, peppermint, spearmint, cinnamon, or lemon-lime flavors. Bottles come in 1oz to 4oz and range in price from $27.50 to $360 depending on bottle size and strength.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Made in the USA from organically grown hemp

30-day guarantee

No THC

Cons:

Ingredients are not certified organic

What customers say:Customers give Zatural Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Drops 4.9 out of 5 stars. Many users say they enjoy this CBD oil daily to promote daily balance. Customers also say that Zatural CBD oil helps relieve minor aches and pains and relieve stress.

Sunday Scaries

Decompress after a long day with Sunday Scaries CBD oil. Sunday Scaries designs its CBD products to help people mellow out, have fun, and feel self-confident, even in the most stressful situations. Their buzz worthy tincture comes in a fruit punch flavor and combines the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD with vitamins B12 and D3 for extreme calmness and relaxation.

Sunday Scaries offers same-day shipping and subscription pricing, so you don’t have to stress about running out or having enough.

Product Features: Sunday Scaries CBDOil is a broad-spectrum oil with 500mg of CBD per bottle. It comes in a fruit punch flavor and sells for $49.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Same-day shipping

Made with USDA organic ingredients

Made in the USA

Cons:

Only available in one potency and flavor

What customers say: Customers give Sunday Scaries CBD oil 4.8 out of 5 stars. Users say they love the signature fruit punch flavor and fast-acting results. Customers also claim the oil helps mellow them out in stressful situations and provides a sense of calm as they prepare for bed.

Slumber

Do you feel anxious before bed? Try the Slumber 3:1 Full-Spectrum CBD and CBN Tincture to help you relax as you fall asleep. Slumber’s mission is to improve everyday well-being by assisting customers in experiencing more tranquility at night.

Their 3:1 CBD and CBN oil bring the benefits of both cannabinoids to naturally maximum relaxation so you can easily drift into the rest you need.

Product Features: Slumber 3:1 Full-Spectrum CBD and CBN Tincture comes in bottles with 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg of CBD. Bottles are 1 fluid ounce and range in price from $34.98 to $79.95.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

30-day guarantee oMade with all-natural and Non-GMO ingredients

Less than 0.3 percent of THC

Made in the USA

Cons:

It only comes in a sweet mint flavor

What customers say: Customers give Slumber 3:1 Full-Spectrum CBD and CBN Tincture4.7 out of 5 stars. Many users say they use this CBD oil every night and feel well-rested in the morning without the grogginess of some CBD oils.

Just CBD

If your two priorities in finding a CBD oil are effectiveness and affordability, look no further than Just CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture. Just CBD strives to improve the daily lives of its customers with effective and reliable CBD products.

Their full-spectrum CBD oil comes from the highest quality CBD and kosher-grade vegetable glycerin to make you feel at ease.

Product Features: Just CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture comes in bottles of 50mg, 100mg, 250mg, 550mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, and 5000mg of CBD. Bottles range in price from $9.99 to $144.99.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

GMP Certified

Made with organic and domestically grown hemp 30-day guarantee

Cons:

It does not come in any flavors

What customers say: Customers give Just CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture 4.8 out of 5 stars. Buyers say they love the quality of CBD for the price and find this tincture helps them feel calm and relax before bed so they can enjoy a quality night’s sleep.

Joy Organics

Melt away your stress and find your calm with Joy Organics Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture.

This vegan oil helps you regain balance to improve overall wellness and comes from certified organic MCT oil, certified organic orange essential oil, and certified organic broad-spectrum hemp extract. Joy Organics prides itself on compassion, integrity, and excellence in finding natural support for the body, and this tasteful orange-flavored tincture is no exception.

Product Features: Joy Organics Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture comes in bottles of 450mg, 900mg, and 1350mg of CBD, ranging in price from $44.95 to $89.99.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

90-day guarantee

Carbon neutral shipping

No THC

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than similar products

What customers say: Customers give Joy Organics Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture 4.8 out of 5 stars. Most users mention this CBD oil helps them relax before bed so they can sleep better at night. Other buyers also say the customer service for Joy Organics is kind and helpful.

How we picked the best CBD oils for anxiety

Hundreds of CBD oils are on the market. With so many choices, deciding which CBD oils are worth trying is difficult. When evaluating CBD products for our top lists, we consider the price, brand reputation, customer reviews, and ingredients.

Price

When people find a CBD product that works for them, they want to be able to buy it whenever they need it. We try to feature a range of prices for a range of budgets, but most of the products we include are comparable. We want to feature affordable products because we don’t want the price to stand in the way of relieving your anxiety or stress.

Most of the products we feature have subscription pricing available. If you plan on buying CBD oil every month or every few weeks, a subscription price brings down the cost per bottle, ultimately helping you save what you spend on CBD.

We also like to include products from companies with a money-back guarantee. Not every CBD product is going to work for everyone. A money-back guarantee gives customers peace of mind knowing that if an oil is not providing them with the desired results, they can return it to get their money back and try something else.

Brand reputation

CBD is not FDA regulated, making finding reputable brands and companies vital for safety and effectiveness. Our featured brands come from well-respected companies that take pride in their products. There are a few things we consider when determining a brand’s reputation.

Transparency: Discovering what is in CBD oil or how a company makes it shouldn’t be a mystery. Reputable products are transparent about everything from their ingredients to their sourcing practices.

Verified customer reviews: Customers’ experience with a company is part of its reputation. If a brand has no customer reviews, it’s hard to know if anyone uses or trusts the product.

Third-party testing: A reputable brand will have its products tested for potency and safety by a third party. If a third party tests products, the brand should have this disclosed somewhere on their website or the product page. Many brands will also have downloadable lab results so you can verify everything.

We also look for a few red flags when determining a brand’s reputation. Brands that don’t have a website and only sell through third-party sites generally are not reputable. We also don’t like to see websites with limited product descriptions, grammatical errors, or limited information on the history or mission of the company.

Another red flag is products priced way below other CBD oils. CBD oils containing premium ingredients should be at a specific price point for the company to make a profit. CBD oil is likely not comprised of quality ingredients if it’s significantly lower than that.

Customer reviews

Since CBD oils work differently for everyone, we rely on customer reviews to help us determine which products work best for the most people.

Reviews also give us insight into the effectiveness of each oil as well as any potential side effects. We can also learn about a brand’s customer service, shipping or delivery concerns. All the products we feature have at least 4 out of 5 stars from verified customers.

Ingredients

One of the reasons people choose to use CBD to help with stress and anxiety is because they want something natural and safe for their bodies. When selecting which CBD oils to feature, we look closely at the ingredients to ensure they’re using natural ingredients. We like to see products that use organic, non-GMO, and locally sourced ingredients instead of artificial components.

Types of CBD oils

When shopping for CBD oils, you may notice the label says it is made with full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate CBD. Understanding the difference between the three can help you find the right CBD oil for you.

Full-spectrum: CBD oil that is full-spectrum contains cannabinoids and compounds of the cannabis plant, including small traces of THC.

Broad-spectrum: CBD oil that is broad-spectrum contains cannabinoids and compounds of the cannabis plant but with THC removed.

Isolate: Isolate CBD is the purest form of CBD and includes no cannabinoids and compounds of the cannabis plant.

Each CBD type can affect you differently, and choosing which is suitable for you is your preference. Some people find that the small traces of THC in full-spectrum CBD help the benefits start sooner and last longer. Others like the purity of isolate CBD and know their oil doesn’t contain other cannabinoids or compounds.

Taking CBD oil

The amount of CBD you take depends on a few factors. The first thing to consider is your body weight. The more you weigh, the more you may need to feel the effects. Next, you want to think about the results you are expecting. If you’re using CBD to help relieve anxiety or stress, some research suggests taking anywhere from 300mg to 600mg of CBD per day, depending on the intensity of the condition.

The type of CBD, whether full or broad-spectrum, can also affect how much to take. Some people find they can achieve satisfactory results with lower dosages of full-spectrum CBD, while others feel content with lower dosages of broad-spectrum.

A good rule of thumb is always to start with the lowest recommended dosage on the packaging. Allow the CBD to work for up to two hours. Slowly increase the dosage if you’re not feeling the effects after two hours. You may also need to increase the dosage or the strength after consecutive usages as your body adjusts to the CBD.

Once you find your proper dosage, CBD oil is easy to take. Use the attached dropper to place the CBD in your mouth under the tongue. Some people like to let the CBD sit in their mouth for a few minutes, while others prefer to sallow it immediately. You can also add some CBD oils to beverages or food to avoid the taste if you find it unpleasant.

It’s important to note that you should only take CBD oils and tinctures orally. Do not vape CBD oils. The oil used in vapes is different than the oral oils.

Benefits of CBD oil for anxiety

Everyone experiences stress and anxiety, but not everyone needs or wants a prescription medication to manage their symptoms.CBD provides an all-natural benefit without harmful pesticides, chemicals, or artificial ingredients for people seeking relief from minor tension. Many CBD tinctures are also included with essential oils and herbs to promote more calmness to your day.

Many individuals also like CBD to manage their anxiety and stress because it’s discrete and easy to take. MostCBD oils come with a dropper that allows you to measure each dose easily. You can then place the dropper directly in your mouth for oral administration or mix your CBD with your favorite on-the-go beverage.

While CBD oil is an excellent option for minor stress and anxiety, it is not a replacement treatment for chronic stress or severe anxiety disorders. If your stress and anxiety prevent you from completing daily tasks or taking prescription medication, talk to your doctor before starting a CBD regime.

Potential side effects of CBD oil

Like any product used to reduce anxiety symptoms, CBD oil does come with potential side effects. Some individuals who use CBD experience:

Nausea

Dizziness

Fatigue

If you’re new to CBD, start with a small dose to monitor howyour body reacts. In most cases, if you don’t experience side effects in the first few uses, you likely won’t as you continue to use it. If you don’t experience side effects, you may want to try a different brand or potency of CBD oil.

CBD can cause additional side effects if you’re taking anti-depressants, antipsychotics, or other types of medication. If you take prescription medication, talk to your doctor before taking CBD to ensure it won’t affect your treatment.

Other benefits of CBD oils

CBD may provide benefits beyond reducing anxiety symptoms. The FDA has approved one CBD product called Epidiolex to treat seizures in two rare forms of epilepsy. Through a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, researchers found individuals who took Epidiolex had significantly reduced frequency of seizures.

People also use CBD oil to relieve minor body aches and pains. CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that could aid in discomfort associated with arthritis, inflammation, or nerve damage. One study found people with nerve damage to the lower half of their body felt reduced pain when using a topical CBD oil. There is also growing popularity among athletes for using CBD in recovery to aid sore muscles and joints.

Many CBD users also claim CBD helps them enjoy better quality sleep. CBD can help relax the body and mind. CBD oil before bed can help induce relaxation and make it easier to fall and stay asleep. While research is still discovering the benefits of CBD on sleep, many individuals prefer CBD instead of other sleep aids because most CBD oil is all-natural and non-habit forming.

Choosing the best CBD oils for you

If you’re new to CBD, a few things to consider while shopping for your first CBD oil include strength, type, price and flavor.

Strength

CBD oils come in a variety of strengths. Start with the lowest potency and the lowest dose. If you’re not getting the desired results, increase the dose. With time, you might want to experiment with higher strengths, but be sure to do so gradually.

Type of CBD

CBD oils come in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate. If you wish to have low levels of THC in your oil, consider full-spectrum. Use broad-spectrum if you want the benefit of added cannabinoids without any traces of THC. If you want the purest form of CBD, stick with isolate.

Price and return policy

More expensive CBD does not mean more effective. Don’t overspend on a CBD product unless you know how it will affect you. Also, look for CBD products with a money-back guarantee. Not every CBD product works for every person, so it’s good to buy something knowing you can return it if it doesn’t work for you.

Flavor

Some unflavored or naturally flavored CBD oils have an earthy taste that may not be for everyone. Other CBD oils use essential oils for a more pleasant taste. You can also find CBD oils with artificial flavoring if the taste is something you need to enjoy the CBD.

Other CBD options for anxiety disorders and stress

CBD oils are not for everyone. Some people don’t enjoy the taste, and others find it challenging to get the proper dosage. Consider edibles, topicals or bath bombs if you’re looking for stress relief but want to explore beyond tinctures.

Edibles: CBD edibles (or CBD gummies) are perfect for on-the-go stress relief. Edibles are generally flavorful and one of the most discrete forms of CB, resembling candy such as gummy bears. Each piece contains a pre-measured amount of CBD, making them easy to take no matter where you are.

Topicals: Sometimes, stress and anxiety can make your body feel tense. In those moments when your stress causes physical discomfort, try using a topical CBD. Generously massage the CBD cream into the affected area and allow it to absorb into the skin to ease pain and promote calmness

Bath Bombs: Baths are already a great stress release, but adding a CBD bath bomb can elevate your relaxation in minutes. Bath bombs are infused with CBD and other essential oils to ease the body and mind for less anxiety.

FAQs

How long does it take for CBD oil to kick in for anxiety?

You can typically feel the benefits of CBD oil within 15 to 30 minutes after taking it. However, everyone’s body is different, and the effects may take longer or shorter depending on your size and tolerance.

How long does CBD oil last?

CBD oil can last anywhere from two to six hours depending on the brand of CBD, the potency, and the person.

Are there other more discrete options for CBD?

Yes, there are tons of different options for taking CBD. Edibles are a perfect choice for a more discrete CBD option. You can find edibles like gummy candy, mints, or chocolate that look similar to non-CBD candy. Plus, edibles are pre measured per piece, so you can easily dose them on the go.

Can I give CBD oil to my dog that has anxiety?

CBD oil meant for humans should only be taken by humans, and you should not give it to your dog or other pets. If your dog has anxiety, there are pet-friendly CBD oils available for purchase.

Can teenagers take CBD oil?

CBD oil is for adult use only, typically 21 years and older.

Can senior citizens take CBD oil?

Yes, CBD is safe for senior citizens. However, it would be best to speak with your doctor before starting a CBD regimen to ensure it won’t interfere with any pre-existing conditions or medications.

Will CBD cause me to fail a drug test?

In most cases, CBD will not cause you to fail a drug test if you’re purchasing CBD from a reputable brand. CBD oil contains less than 0.3 percent of THC, typically not enough to cause a positive drug test. However, if you live in a state where recreational cannabis use is legal, CBD oils may contain higher levels of THC. Always read the labels for potency and ingredients if you need to take a drug test.

What is CBN?

CBN is a cannabinoid similar to CBD, but in large doses, it can cause psychoactive effects like one may experience with THC.

Can you overdose on CBD?

It is possible to take too much CBD, but there’s no evidence that overdosing on CBD is life-threatening. If you take too much CBD, you’ll likely experience nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, or fatigue. To avoid these side effects, always stick to the recommended dosage on the packaging.

How do I store my CBD oil?

Store your CBD oil in a cool, dry place unless otherwise specified on the packaging.

