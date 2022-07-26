ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

By KCRG Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial...

www.kwqc.com

KBUR

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Iowa over the past week, while hospitalizations remained mostly steady. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 5,924 new cases over the past week. That’s an average of about 846 new cases per day, a 10% increase over the previous week.
DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

How many states border Iowa?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Billy Bishop from Kasson!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
IOWA STATE
realtree.com

Iowa Law Expands Rifle Options for Late-Season Antlerless Hunts

Iowa is the place of dreams for deer hunters. Tags are difficult to draw, but when you do, the state is a big-buck mecca. Now, controversial new rules will also boost opportunities for antlerless deer. Recently, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law expanding deer hunting rifle options...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Another Southern Missouri Downgrade Realized In Drought Monitor

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed another sizeable downgrade in southern Missouri’s drought conditions. The third level of drought, categorized as Extreme Drought, advanced by 16 percent and is now reported over a large area of southwest Missouri and then further east along the Missouri and Arkansas border. D2, or Severe Drought, dropped from 31 percent last week to 17 percent this week, but most of that drop is from the advance of former D2 territory to D3 territory. None of northern Missouri is in any dryness category at this time. This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor did not include the rains in the middle part of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave

You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds names judge to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.
DES MOINES, IA
mycouriertribune.com

10 GOP primaries that could shape the Missouri Senate next year

A view of the Missouri Senate chamber from the visitors gallery (photo courtesy of the Missouri Senate). For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

New Study On COVID Contains Bad News For Missouri

(Jefferson City) A new study has been released concerning how are states are faring in American in dealing with COVID-19, and it doesn’t contain good news for Missouri. Mark Toti has details. The survey says approximately 67 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE

