ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgSmV_0gtkqHiD00

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Comments / 56

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

Remember last time people would sell their Food stamps to buy tickets and they they did go fund me when they lost it all?

Reply(2)
14
DWNYS
3d ago

You would think they would begin thinking of modeling USA Lottery more towards what some foreign countries do by increasing the odds of winning, more prizes of lesser values. JAT

Reply
8
Rebecca Galloway
3d ago

somebody out of state will win it that is already rich because they can buy tons of ticket where a person that is struggling will buy one ticket and never win. It's rigged.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Islands#U S#D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
ABC News

ABC News

760K+
Followers
168K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy