Former NFL Player Drew Brees Falls More in Love With Wife Brittany ‘Every Day’: How They Keep the Spark Alive

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Forever in love. Former NFL star Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, for almost 20 years — and their romance is still going strong.

“I consider myself very fortunate [and] very blessed to have met my wife in college,” the athlete, 43, said of Brittany, 43, while speaking with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, in partnership with Great Clips. “To have gone into the NFL without a really solid relationship like that … I think it becomes harder and harder for guys as they progress through their career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REBiv_0gtkj5sr00
Brittany and Drew Bees. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drew began seeing his wife Brittany (née Dudchenko) in the late ‘90s while the pair were in college at Purdue University in Indiana. After getting married in 2003, they went on to have four children: three sons, Baylen, 13, Bowen, 11, Callen, 9, and daughter Rylen, 7.

“I feel like my wife and I know each other so well and we balance each other out so well,” the former quarterback continued. “I can say this: I fall in love with my wife more every day and I find that I continue to pursue her every day. I don’t want to get complacent in a relationship or a marriage where it’s like every day’s groundhog day and getting the kids ready for school and this and that.”

After being drafted into the NFL in 2001, the Dallas, Texas, native began his career with the San Diego Chargers. He joined the New Orleans Saints following his departure from the California-based team in 2005 and led the Saints to their first and only Super Bowl victory in 2010. Though the team never returned to the Super Bowl after that big win, he also garnered them four NFC titles.

Drew played his final NFL game in January 2021 when he went up against pal Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC championship and lost 30-20. Brady, 44, then went on to win his 7th Super Bowl the following month.

Now in retirement, Drew is spending his time being a dedicated father and husband. “I try to surprise Brittany by taking her places or doing different things,” he shared with Us. “We go on hikes twice a week. That’s the one thing about retirement — I can actually spend some time with my wife during the day while the kids are at school.”

In addition to spending quality time with his partner, he loves caring for his four kids. He enjoys taking his “wolf pack” to their various activities like flag football, baseball and martial arts, but he’s also gearing up for getting them ready for going back to school — and that includes a great haircut.

“[A fresh haircut] just gives you a lot of confidence and it’s a great father-son bonding experience as well,” the devoted dad noted while speaking of his campaign with Great Clips, which brought his three boys along for the ride. “My boys … really care about their hair [and] it’s a big source of confidence for them as they get ready for [going] back to school. That’s why this campaign with Great Clips has been a lot of fun … being able to do that with my boys and share that experience with others. That’s an important father-son moment.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

