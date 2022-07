ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three arrests were made in Lansing yesterday. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to RaNic Golf Club (formerly the Country Club of Ithaca) in the Town of Ithaca around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported burglary in progress. Employees arriving at work provided a description of the suspects and the vehicle they left in. A vehicle matching the description was located a short time later at 7 Robin’s Way in the Town of Lansing.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO