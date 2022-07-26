I-210 at Cove Lane in Lake Charles Reopens After July 26 Crash

That's right. $11.17 an hour is what our Lake Charles Fire Department workers make when they start out as a firefighter. I am almost positive you can work fast food and make more than this. As a result, most of these men and women have to take second and third jobs to make ends meet. The pay increase from there is not very much as you begin to make your way through this career either. Not only that, the Lake Charles Fire Department is the lowest paid department in the area when compared to Cameron, Westlake, Sulphur, and surrounding areas.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO