Oklahoma City Police Release Preliminary Blood Tests In Crash That Killed EPD Officer

Oklahoma City police have released the preliminary blood tests from the driver who crashed into Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson last week.

The blood tests for Jay Stephen Fite showed the presence of amphetimine and methamphetamine in his blood.

More testing is still being performed and the case remains under investigation.

Fite's lawyer spoke with News 9 and said the crash was a tragic accident.

Fite's attorney also released the below statement.