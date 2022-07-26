Oklahoma City Police Release Preliminary Blood Tests In Crash That Killed EPD Officer
Oklahoma City police have released the preliminary blood tests from the driver who crashed into Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson last week.
The blood tests for Jay Stephen Fite showed the presence of amphetimine and methamphetamine in his blood.
More testing is still being performed and the case remains under investigation.
Fite's lawyer spoke with News 9 and said the crash was a tragic accident.
Fite's attorney also released the below statement.
“It’s my understanding they are now trying to quantify the findings to see how much or if it was really in my client’s system at all.
Despite an officer’s initial report claiming that he smelled alcohol on my client’s breath, I do not believe narcotics or alcohol played a roll in this accident.”
