Yellow Jacket Marcus Bradley receives Buck Keen scholarship award

MOUNT VERNON – On the morning of June 1, 2022, Ronald Francis Speer passed away at the age of 85 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ron was born on May 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Nina Mae (McElroy) Speer and Thomas Wayne Speer. He was the eldest of their four boys. Ron proudly served a 26-year career in the U.S. Army as a computer operator/data processor. His service included one tour in Korea, two tours in Japan, and two tours in Vietnam, and he was stationed at key military installations, including Heidelberg Army Base in Germany, the Pentagon, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, the Edgewood Arsenal, Ent Air Force Base and Fort Carson. The U.S. Army recognized Ronald’s honorable service, sacrifice and bravery with several awards, including the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal. Ronald married his lovely wife, Ann Phyllis Bell, in February of 1959 at Ellicott City, Maryland, and together they raised their four children and enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

