ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Yellow Jacket Marcus Bradley receives Buck Keen scholarship award

By Mike Blake
Mount Vernon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck Keen loved baseball and cars, and the inaugural edition of a scholarship award in his name, went to Mount Vernon High School baseball player, Marcus Bradley, at the Yellow Jackets’ sports award event in June. Long-time Mount Vernon resident Arthur L. “Buck” Keen passed away Dec. 6,...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Junior Golf League ends season with scramble, awards

The 2022 season of the Mount Vernon Junior League's golfing instruction and competitions ended with a scramble match of foursomes and awards presentations. The eight weeks of action took place at the Vernon View Golf Course, 901 Beech St. in Mount Vernon, under the instruction and leadership of T.T. Crouch and Mount Vernon H.S. golf coach Anthony Savage. Crouch, former assistant golf coach at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and former PGA Canada Tour winner, has moved back to his alma mater – the Yellow Jackets – and will be working under Savage as Mount Vernon High School JV golf coach. He is also giving lessons full time at Chapel Hill Golf Course (TT Crouch Golf Instruction).
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

James R. 'Bob' Sheets

MOUNT VERNON – James R. “Bob” Sheets, 82, of Sparta was called to his Heavenly home on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on June 6, 1940, in Tazwell, Virginia, to the late James Estil and Max Selma (Sizemore) Sheets.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lewis 'Lew' Alfred Sleeman

MOUNT VERNON – Lewis “Lew” Alfred Sleeman passed away in Mount Vernon on July 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Mount Vernon, the son of Mary Pipes Sleeman Whisman and Alfred Sleeman. Lew grew up in Mount Vernon and...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ronald Francis Speer

MOUNT VERNON – On the morning of June 1, 2022, Ronald Francis Speer passed away at the age of 85 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ron was born on May 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Nina Mae (McElroy) Speer and Thomas Wayne Speer. He was the eldest of their four boys. Ron proudly served a 26-year career in the U.S. Army as a computer operator/data processor. His service included one tour in Korea, two tours in Japan, and two tours in Vietnam, and he was stationed at key military installations, including Heidelberg Army Base in Germany, the Pentagon, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, the Edgewood Arsenal, Ent Air Force Base and Fort Carson. The U.S. Army recognized Ronald’s honorable service, sacrifice and bravery with several awards, including the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal. Ronald married his lovely wife, Ann Phyllis Bell, in February of 1959 at Ellicott City, Maryland, and together they raised their four children and enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Mount Vernon, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow Jackets#Baseball Player#Mount Vernon High School#The Cincinnati Reds#Dart Cart
Mount Vernon News

Mary Louise Looker

MOUNT VERNON – Mary Louise Looker, 98, of Utica passed away on July 21, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation in Mount Vernon. She was born on May 8, 1924, in Bennington Township to the late Walter Leon and Connie (Piper) Moats. Mary retired from Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus 2022: What’s the Tastiest Ohio Strawberry Ice Cream? We Have an Answer

It’s unknown who invented strawberry ice cream, but the story goes that first lady Dolley Madison served the treat at husband James Madison’s second inauguration, back in 1813. Like Dolley, we’re fans of the seasonal frozen dessert. Central Ohio is awash in the pink stuff this time of year, so we decided to put seven Ohio ice cream brands up to a taste test. Columbus Monthly staffers and three hyper-critical pundits (aka design director Craig Rusnak’s three boys) sat down to cups of strawberry ice cream to determine one champion. Our criteria were simple: appearance, texture and taste. Characteristics like price and sourcing were not considered during our evaluations.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body found has Ohio BCI called to road near Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead. Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Kristen Walters

New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio

Premium Outlets in Ohio just announced that it plans to add several new stores to its directory this year. Cincinnati Premium Outlets is set to undergo an expansion this year, with several new stores slated to open their doors to shoppers, as well as several more that recently opened.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon completes purchase of downtown properties

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has finalized contracts for the purchase of four buildings in downtown Mount Vernon, at 3 E. High St., 16 N. Main St., 4 E. Chestnut St. and 6 E. Chestnut St. The High Street property is situated on the northeast side...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy