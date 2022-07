Trapshooting has roots going back to 18th century England and is still popular to this day, and there are ample opportunities in the Knox County area to shoot. Trapshooting is also known as clay-pigeon shooting and dates back to the late 18th century, when marksmen from England shot live pigeons released from traps, according to Britannica.com. By the late 19th century, this was outlawed and various objects were used, which ended in a disk, similar to what is currently used. Since 1900, it has been a sport in the Olympic Games.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO