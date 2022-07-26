‘Ugliest House In America’ Renewed For Season 3 By HGTV

Eric Blackmon

HGTV has ordered a third six-episode season of Ugliest House in America, with Retta set to return as host. It’s slated to premiere in early 2023.

The series, which drew more than 16 million viewers to its freshman run and premiered its second season on July 24, will follow Retta on an expanded tour of five U.S. regions. Per HGTV, each episode will capture her entertaining walkthroughs and LOL commentary on unsightly properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country. Ultimately, the “ugliest house” will get a stunning $150,000 renovation by HGTV star Alison Victoria.

“Millions of people tuned-in to watch Retta hilariously celebrate the ugly alongside the homeowners during the first season of Ugliest House in America, and we found some spectacularly ugly homes in paradise in season two,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. “Just when we thought the houses couldn’t get worse, America did not disappoint. In the new season, we’ll get back on the road and give fans more of what they love most about this series – especially ugly and fantastically funny home tours with Retta.”

Ugliest House in America is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.