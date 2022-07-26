ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox reportedly listening to offers for J.D. Martinez

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQeoy_0gtjokcD00
Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox during batting practice at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the Red Sox continue to flounder through the month of July, there are increasing levels of speculation that Boston could sell off some short-term veterans, even if they continue to opportunistically look to add longer-term pieces who’ll help in 2023 and beyond. To that end, ESPN’s Buster Olney said on today’s Baseball Tonight podcast that designated hitter J.D. Martinez “is out in the trade market.” Boston was recently swept by the division-rival Blue Jays, dropping them to 17 games back in the AL East and three back in the Wild Card chase.

The 34-year-old Martinez would immediately become one of the best bets on the market if the Red Sox indeed do intend to trade him within the next week. Fresh off his fifth career All-Star appearance, Martinez remains a standout bat, hitting .302/.368/.481 with nine homers on the season. He may not be the 45-homer threat he was at his 2017-18 peak, but Martinez’s 8.7 percent walk rate and 23.6 percent strikeout rate are both right in line with his career levels, and he’s been 36 percent better than league-average at the plate by measure of wRC+.

Martinez is in the final season of a frontloaded five-year, $110M contract that calls for a $19.375M salary for the current season. He’s still owed about $7.55M of that salary between now and season’s end, as of this writing, but for a hitter of his caliber it’s a generally reasonable rate of pay.

The extent to which the Red Sox are attempting to move Martinez isn’t yet known. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom typically takes an open-minded approach to the trade deadline and offseason alike, so it’s certainly feasible that he’s simply entertaining offers from other clubs. At the same time, if the Sox have determined that they don’t want to make a qualifying offer to Martinez at what will likely be a comparable rate to his current salary, they could more aggressively contact other clubs and try to initiate negotiations themselves.

Making Martinez available would obviously bring about further questions regarding the Red Sox’s roster. If they’re willing to move Martinez, it stands to reason that other clubs would inquire about the team’s other slate of pending free agents, at the very least. Nathan Eovaldi would quickly become the top name on the rental market for starting pitchers, and the Red Sox also have catcher Christian Vazquez, starters Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, utilityman Enrique Hernandez and reliever Matt Strahm set to reach free agency this winter.

Wacha, Hill, Strahm and Hernandez are all on the injured list at the moment, but all four are progressing toward returns (Twitter link via MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo). Hill is slated for a rehab assignment beginning tomorrow, while Wacha recently threw a simulated game. Strahm is only on the IL due to a wrist contusion (the All-Star break likely contributed to the factor to place him on the IL at all). Hernandez will be swinging a bat by the end of the week.

Of course, those players may not be considered quite as “easy” to replace as Martinez. While there’s no Martinez-level bat readily available to take his place, the Sox do have top prospect Triston Casas in Triple-A. Bobby Dalbec is playing third base right now with Rafael Devers on the injured list but could get a look at DH — or the Sox could simply use the designated hitter slot as a means of rotation their regulars and keeping them fresh down the stretch.

While a brief rental of a designated hitter might not generally be expected to produce a significant return, it at least bears mentioning that the Twins were able to pry minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman from the Rays in last summer’s Nelson Cruz trade. Ryan, then an upper-level starter who’d recently pitched for Team USA in the Olympics, quickly found his way to the big leagues and has been Minnesota’s best starter since last September’s debut. That’ll likely be seen as the gold standard for rental trades of this nature for some time, however, and it’s not necessarily reasonable to expect the Red Sox — or any team — to pull off a return of that quality in exchange for a rental bat.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
FanSided

3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Tonight#Blue Jays#Free Agents#The Red Sox#Espn
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors

The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Philadelphia dugout Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy