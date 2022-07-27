Do you know them? Men who posed as potential buyer on Facebook wanted for armed robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was robbed back in April after posting a Facebook ad selling his Nissan Altima, and police said they are still looking for the thieves.

The aggravated robbery happened back on April 4 in the 6100 block of North Freeway.

The man was contacted by a potential buyer through Facebook Marketplace and said he was interested in purchasing the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the potential buyer expressed he wanted to meet at a hotel parking lot on the North Freeway.

Surveillance video shows the potential buyer arrive at the hotel at about 3:20 p.m. with another man in a gray Hyundai Accent. The men get out of the Hyundai and walk toward the victim's car as the driver of the Hyundai pulls out of the parking spot and gets in front of the victim's car.

One of the men got into the back seat of the man's vehicle while pointing a handgun at him, video shows.

The victim tried driving off, according to police, but the suspect told him to stop as he pressed the gun to his neck.

The man stopped driving and that's when the suspects took the victim's wallet and cell phone, according to police.

Video then shows the suspects speeding out of the hotel parking lot.

Police said the account used on the potential buyer's Facebook page was fake and did not provide accurate information that would lead to an identity.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man between 25 to 35 years of age. He stands between 5 feet, 9 inches, and 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs between 190 to 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

The other suspect is described as a Black man within the same age range. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

If you know any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.