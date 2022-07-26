US Soccer Star Hope Solo Has Pleaded Guilty To Driving While Impaired

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty on Monday to driving while impaired after police found her passed out behind the wheel in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the backseat.

Solo, a former goalkeeper for the US women's soccer team, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse, but the latter two were dropped, the New York Times reported. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solo's sentence of 24 months in prison was suspended after she spent 30 days in an in-patient treatment facility.

"It’s been a long road, but I’m slowly coming back from taking time off," Solo wrote on Instagram. "I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with two-year old twins.

"While I’m proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become."The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."

A police officer smelled alcohol in Solo's car when she was approached in the parking lot on March 31, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. She refused to take sobriety tests at the time, but a blood sample revealed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 and Delta-9 THC in her system. Solo's husband picked the kids up from the scene.Solo has had plenty of run-ins with the law. The morning of their wedding in 2012, Solo and her now-husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, were in an altercation that landed him in jail. He was released and they wed the next day. In 2014, Solo was arrested for allegedly assaulting her sister and nephew. The charges were later dismissed. In 2015, Solo was suspended from the US soccer team after Stevens was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving. Stevens was driving the US soccer team van and Solo allegedly acted belligerently toward officers.

In April, Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, posted on Instagram that she had asked the National Soccer Hall of Fame to postpone her induction ceremony to 2023.

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," she wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

