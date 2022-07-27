‘Kicking, choking, splitting people’s heads up’: 39 incarcerated men join lawsuit claiming assaults by officers at Delaware prison

Yes they are all locked up but they are human beings ‼️ And their job is to protect them ‼️ That's why you took the job if the pay was not worth it Quit ‼️ You don't have the right to physically abuse them ‼️ And say it Okay because they are Criminals ‼️
Glad to see this in the media. Something should have been done about the workers there along time ago. I've actually SEEN a guard pepper spray a young white man, up close n personal(on purpose) straight in his face nose etcetera for a good 10 seconds or more because he wasn't standing on the 👣. Better late than never I guess. Hopefully, they end up on the OTHER side of those walls.
If you actually worked there you would see what prisoners di the correction officers. Defending themselves should not be a crime. Some of these criminals act like animals, but yet they want all the freedoms they deprived of others. Most prisoners are animals, but the criminals complaining and filing lawsuits just want something they do not deserve. Prisons have cameras. Prison staff are outnumbered, and forced to work doubleshifts doe to lack of correction officers. Correctional officer is job most people cannot do and they leave after seeing how prisons are.
