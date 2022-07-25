How the SCOTUS ruling on EPA’s authority could impact Clean Air Minnesota’s work
By Natalie Rademacher
The Supreme Court recently limited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to regulate carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. By a vote 6 to 3 in West Virginia vs. EPA, the court ruled that when an agency does something big and new, like requiring plants to shift to clean...
The Clean Air Act is a regulatory success story that has dramatically reduced U.S. air pollution, but a stinging Supreme Court rebuke constrains efforts to use the 50-year-old statute on its own to aggressively target climate change. Immovable legislators, shrinking clean air advancements, worsening climate impacts, and debilitating legal challenges...
Six US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy to crack down on cryptomining. In a letter also signed by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Edward Markey, and Jeffrey Merkley alongside Members of Congress Jared Huffman and Rashida Tlaib, the lawmakers requested that cryptomining companies in the U.S. report their energy usage and carbon emissions.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in regulating greenhouse gases, a move that comes at a time when experts have warned about the need to take action on climate change.The ruling was brought after a challenge to a lower court opinion brought by Texas and more than a dozen other states. Vaibhav Bahadur, an associate professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin called the SCOTUS decision significant, noting that Texas is the biggest energy producer in the U.S., and produces more energy than the United Kingdom.“Power generation accounts...
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Living in a cold climate, I love the coziness of my natural gas furnace. I also adore cooking on a range with gas burners. Nothing warms a fresh tortilla like an open flame. But burning natural gas is not so great for our health or the health of our planet. Inside our homes, our gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces give off dangerous levels of particulates and other air pollutants. Across our country, those fossil-fuel-powered systems and appliances emit nearly 15 percent of all greenhouse gases.
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hailed a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as “a giant step forward” for the country Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. A day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.” And Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., suggested they could back the measure even though it lacks higher federal tax deductions for state and local taxes that they’ve championed in the past. “We’re taking a giant step forward as a nation,” Biden said at the White House. In a message to lawmakers, he called it a compromise that was “the strongest bill you can pass” to address health care, climate, energy and families’ living costs. “Pass it, pass it for the American people.”
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
Wärtsilä negotiated terms with Clearway Energy Group to provide energy storage systems to maximize solar facilities' effectiveness. Despite gaining energy storage systems, could the unknown impact of a solar cyberattack overshadow the usefulness? [i]
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans are under heavy political fire after they blocked a bill that would have granted healthcare coverage to veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits during service. The criticism stems from Wednesday's vote in the Senate, when the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring...
GUAYAMA, Puerto Rico, July 28 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pledged to combat environmental injustice in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico during a tour of some of the Caribbean island’s most polluted sites this week.
<p”>Thousands of people died as a result of an unprecedented heat wave that settled over Europe last week, becoming some of the latest casualties in the accelerating global climate crisis. In Colorado, a Southwestern megadrought driven largely by rising temperatures has broken all records to become the region’s worst...
The rate of development of U.S. clean energy projects including wind and solar power fell in the second quarter this year as inaction by Congress, trade issues and delays related to COVID-19 stifled activity, an industry group report said on Tuesday. The industry saw a decline of 55% in U.S....
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has unveiled plans to plant more than 1 billion trees over millions of acres of national forests in an effort to address a reforestation backlog caused by wildfires and to fight climate change. The strategy was unveiled by the Department of Agriculture on...
The Multi-State Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) initiative released an action plan to fight rising diesel exhaust emissions on Wednesday. Seventeen states, as well as the District of Columbia and Quebec, are participating in the initiative. The initiative aims to advance the adoption of electric trucks and buses and...
"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
