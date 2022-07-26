ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What will new money bring to state-owned universities?

WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Corbett
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Money#College#Public Universities#Room And Board#Politics State#Passhe#Smart Talk#The State System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy