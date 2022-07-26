ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Video footage showing the moment a Taco Bell manager in Dallas allegedly threw boiling water on two customers has been released as part of a $1m lawsuit against the fast food chain.

Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece, identified by her initials CT, say they “suffered severe burns and trauma” in the 17 June incident, first reported by WFAA .

According to the lawsuit, the pair entered the Taco Bell in North Dallas after staff twice prepared their $30 drive-thru order incorrectly.

Their attorneys, high-profile civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, claimed they were then locked in the restaurant and claimed staff became “combative” towards them and challenged the teenager to a fight.

CCTV from inside the restaurant appears to show a woman identified as the general manager fill a bucket of scalding water and throw it at them over a counter.

According to the 13 July court filing, the scorching water hit them in the chest and face, and soaked through their clothes.

Ms Davis and her niece stumble backwards in the footage.

Mr Crump alleges the manager went back to get more hot water, at which the point his clients managed to unlock the restaurant door and escape to a car, where a family member was waiting.

The suit claims the niece started to take off her clothes to reduce the burning. Ms Davis suffered 10 seizures before she was able to make it to a hospital burns unit, it says.

“Our hearts break for these two victims whose lives are forever changed because of the horrific and damaging actions by the Taco Bell manager and the larger entities that failed to protect the safety of their customers,” Mr Crump and Mr Grinke said in a news release.

“Not only did Brittany and C.T. suffer physical trauma because of the burns, but they will now live with the psychological trauma that comes with an attack like this. Corporations have a duty to employ quality and stable employees who hold safety as the highest priority.”

The lawsuit names parent company Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp, the franchise holder and two unnamed employees as defendants.

In a statement, Taco Bell said it took “the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers seriously” and was in contact with the franchise holder and operator.

Comments / 46

Teri Buckingham
1d ago

Throwing hot water on anyone is unacceptable. But what did these two girls do to provoke this girl to do something like this. We only hearing one side to the story. And of course we have a lawsuit in the works.

Reply(1)
11
ded ed
2d ago

When they start tearing up the joint, like they did in Florida not too long ago, then you double it up with fryer oil.

Reply
17
none
2d ago

You’re only hearing the nieces side of the story, what triggered the manager to do that I need to hear her side

Reply(2)
19
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

