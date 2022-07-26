ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Record rain leads to rescues in St. Louis area; Task Force 1 standing by

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0Mp2_0gtizjTs00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

Record rainfall led to water rescues and closed roads Tuesday morning in the St. Louis area.

The rainfall closed major roads including part of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County and led to rescuers evacuating residents in boats in some areas. Lanes were closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. Traffic in the westbound lanes started to move through the area around 8:25 a.m.

Officials reported the flood caused at least 1 death and teams rescued 70 others. A stray dog rescue center in St. Peters also reported several puppies had drowned.

A spokesperson from the Red Cross of St. Louis says it will send in damage assessment teams once the water recedes more.

"At this point, a lot of people are just waiting to see if they can get back into the area where their homes are, or to be able to return," Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said. "So we'll be working with the city and county officials throughout the day to see if something more long-term is needed like an overnight shelter."

Missouri Task Force 1 out of Boone County prepared for deployment early this morning, but Missouri State Emergency Management later directed them to stay put.

With more rain on the way, Boone County Fire officials say they are still on high alert.

"So we are prepared to go, should we receive that call again, but at this point, we're putting stuff away and making sure that we're just, everything's packed and we're ready to go for the next deployment should we get one," task force spokesman Gale Blomenkamp said.

Parts of the St. Louis area received a historic amount of overnight rainfall. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported the city recorded nearly 8 inches of rainfall since midnight.

Several puppies drowned when water got into a building at Stray Paws Adoptables, a stray dog rescue operation in St. Peters, The Associated Press reported. Firefighters in boats were able to rescue other dogs from the building.

Damage across the St. Louis region was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

At one point, sections of interstates 64, 55 and 44 also were closed in the St. Louis area, the AP reported.

Forecasters expected Tuesday's rain to wrap up by late morning, but more storms were likely through the rest of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Boone County, MO
Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
County
Boone County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Metropolitan Areas#Missouri Task Force 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy