TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO