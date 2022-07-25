ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘National Night Out’ in Ashland crime, drug prevention events on Aug. 2

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of CPD)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several police departments and community agencies in the Tri-State are inviting citizens to participate in the annual “National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

NNO is a yearly campaign that builds police-citizen relationships and neighborhood fellowship to make communities safer, more caring places.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said Matt Peskin, National Project Coordinator for NNO. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Below are details about NNO events in the Tri-State on Aug. 2.

Charleston, West Virginia

The Charleston Police Department invites citizens to come outside, turn on their porch lights, and spend time with neighbors and local law enforcement. Charleston-Kanawha Housing will host National Night Out events at Washington Manor, Orchard Manor, South Park and Carroll Terrace.

Events will start at 5:30 p.m. with a parade of emergency vehicles at Orchard Manor. Then, there will be main events throughout the night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officers will be at all locations during the events.

A Kanawha City neighborhood watch group will also host a walking patrol meeting, “Light up the night in Kanawha City,” at the intersection of 37th Street and Staunton Avenue starting at 8:30 p.m.

National Night Out is co-sponsored locally by CPD. Charleston citizens or business owners who want to get involved in this year’s event can contact Sgt. Jessi Redden at (304) 348-6470, ext. *4911.

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington Police Department (HPD) will host NNO from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Ritter Park Fountain Plaza.

Free hot dogs and drinks, kid’s activities, equipment tours and more will be available. HPD’s K-9 unit will also do a live demonstration at 7 p.m.

Ashland, Kentucky

The Ashland Police Department will host NNO on Aug. 2 in Central Park.

There will be activities, music, inflatables, and food and beverages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. by the amphitheater near Crabbe Elementary. Multiple local businesses and agencies will also participate and do meet-and-greets with community members.

“This will be a great opportunity for community members to partner together and promote safer neighborhoods,” the Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook. “Please plan to stop by for a fun evening.”

