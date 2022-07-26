Entries due soon for Carnation Festival photo contest

Entries are being accepted for the annual Greater Alliance Carnation Festival photography contest.

Deadline to enter the adult or youth divisions is 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at Cockrill's Studio, in the Lingenfelter Centre, 670 W. State St. in Alliance.

There is a $5 fee to enter per photo, and a limit of five photos in each of the divisions.

Entries will be judged on basic photography skills such as focus, composition, neatness and overall photographic quality.

All photos must have a title, and be color prints. No other types of photos will be accepted.

Photos in the adult category must be printed as 8-by-10 images on photo paper and be presented on 11-by-14 mount board. Photos in the youth category must be printed as 5-by-7 images on photo paper and presented on 8-x-10 mount board.

An entry form is required on the back of each photo. Forms and more contest rules and information can be found at carnationfestival.com/photo-contest.html.

Winning photos and all entered images will be on display in the front window of Cockrill’s Studio. Contestants may pick up their photos after the festival from Aug. 16-20. More information can be obtained from event contact Fred Cockrill at ​330-821-8303.

Shuttle available for festival events

Carnation US Coach Tours will offer shuttle service to two popular events in the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival.

Those attending the Carnation Food Fest, which runs Aug. 4-6 along East Main Street in Alliance, can take shuttles from Alliance Intermediate, Elementary and High School (front parking lot). The shuttles will travel from the schools to the festival at 30-minute intervals.

Those attending Days in the Park, which runs Aug. 10-13 at Silver Park, can take shuttles from the Caboose Parking Lot on East Main Street and Alliance High School's front parking lot to Alliance Middle School at 30-minute intervals. A loop bus then will travel in and out of Silver Park from Alliance Middle School.

Festival management

Executive Board:

President/treasurer – Staci Gurney

President-elect – Lori Gasparik

​Vice president – Abbey Blake

Vice president – Scott Fellers

Vice president – Missy Miller

​Vice president – Kim Springer

Secretary: Lisa Baylor

​Legal adviser – Brent Barnes

Board members – Josh Cioci; ​​Regena Clair; Marikay Colbert; Jim Edwards; ​​Tom Hines; Mark Johnson; Diane Mitchell; and Sue Morris. Chamber representative is Sue Snode.