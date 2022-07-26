ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two Men Arraigned on Separate Cases of Armed Robbery, Larceny from Boston Stores

By Renee Algarin
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 — Prosecutors arraigned a Dorchester man this morning in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court for dealing heroin at the Macy’s in Downtown Crossing and stealing merchandise from the store. This arraignment comes days after Wednesday’s arraignment in South Boston of a Hyde Park man charged...

www.suffolkdistrictattorney.com

