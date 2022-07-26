ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow surgery, return timeline outlined

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
What was described as a minor procedure for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow should be just that and only sideline him for a limited amount of time.

Tuesday, word broke that Burrow needed to undergo surgery to have his appendix removed after suffering appendicitis.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Burrow will only be sidelined for about week.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. spoke with Tracey Childs, the chief of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, who had this to say: “This is what we call ‘bread and butter surgery.’ It’s super common. Minimally invasive.”

Childs also said the risk factor is extremely small:

There are also recent examples of quarterbacks coming back quickly from this:

Keep in mind the Bengals don’t start padded practices for about a week and even then, Burrow probably wasn’t going to be taking major hits right away, anyway.

Generally speaking, barring something unexpected, this is a minor bump in the road for Burrow, especially compared to his rookie offseason being derailed by a pandemic and his sophomore offseason centered on rehabbing and returning early from the knee injury.

