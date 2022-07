MINNEAPOLIS - Stopping crime in a popular nightlife area starts with stopping traffic.That's the plan in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus the next three weekends.One block of 5th Street Southeast and one block of 14th Avenue Southeast will be closed off, specially where the two roads intersect.It starts at 4 p.m. Thursday night and runs until 10 a.m. Sunday. It's called the "Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot" and will run for three consecutive weekends. The idea was created by the Strategic Safety Advisory Committee, a collaboration between the university, Minneapolis and university police, and the City of...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO