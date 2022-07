Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have inked a 10,567-square-foot lease at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. St. John Properties is the landlord of the 466-acre mixed-use business parkThe building that will house the new Celebree location was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is part of its development of more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO